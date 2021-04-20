State road work to begin Monday in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — The state Department of Transportation Tuesday announced that road work is underway on Route 417 and U.S. Route 219 in Salamanca, and traffic delays are expected to occur.
Beginning Monday, motorists might encounter lane shifts and closures on Route 417 from the Seneca Allegany Casino entrance to the U.S. 219 intersection at Clinton Street and Parkway Drive.
Work will commence daily at 7 a.m. and conclude daily at 7 p.m. Flaggers will be utilized to direct traffic.
The work is expected to last approximately two months. Motorists should expect delays and allow for additional travel time.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.