WEST CLARKSVILLE — Authorities said an Allegany County grand jury may review the case of a 42-year-old man being shot and killed early Sunday morning, but offered little additional information.
On Monday, New York State Police Troop A officials declined further comment — including reporting the name of the deceased — citing “possible Grand Jury proceedings.” Troopers said the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Amity-based state police were called to a site on Jordan Hill Road at 2:04 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting death. According to the daily log of calls to troopers published online, the call was listed under the incident category of “murder” and the incident type was listed as “justifiable homicide.” The incident status was listed as pending investigation.
A request for comment from the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office was not returned by deadline.
Several individuals who knew the deceased identified him to the Times Herald as Chad Patterson, 42, a father of three children.
The incident was the fourth homicide in the Town of Clarksville — with a population of around 1,160 people, according to the Census Bureau — in as many years.
In January 2017, Royce A. Chapman, 57, was shot and killed inside his Jordan Hill Road home. Two people were indicted on second-degree murder charges, but a plea deal was reached in 2018 reducing the charge to manslaughter for one and tampering with evidence for the second.
In November 2019, William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 49, were shot and stabbed to death on nearby Courtney Hollow Road. Their son, William Larson Jr., was indicted for two counts of second-degree murder in the case following a daylong manhunt which locked down the area.