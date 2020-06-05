RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park and other state parks across New York will start accepting reservations for camping on Monday. Camping at limited sites will resume on June 22.
It is the first time since mid-March that campsites have been offered to the public other than some self-contained recreation vehicles.
Allegany State Park cottages and cabins reopened for rentals on June 1. New camping reservations will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Reservations are expected to fill quickly.
Reservations can be made in advance by calling toll free (800) 456-2267 or http://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Online reservations are encouraged.
“We are honoring reservations already existing,” said Jay Bailey, director of the Allegany Region of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Reservations for cottages are currently open.
“We are excited to have campgrounds open up again,” he said “It’s a great opportunity for people to get out and enjoy being in the park for more than just a day trip,” Bailey told the Olean Times Herald on Friday.
“We’re certainly going to do our very best to put into practice enhanced cleaning measures and do things as safely as we can” in response to coronavirus concerns, Bailey said. “We want to make sure everyone who comes into the park does so safely.”
Campers are reminded to practice social distancing, bring and wear a face covering, respect the rules, and do their part to keep the campgrounds, parks and beaches open and safe for everyone, according to a statement from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance reservation before arriving at a campground.
State Park Police and operations staff are patrolling campgrounds to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures. Anyone who does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave the facility, and will not receive a refund.
When checking in, campers will be asked a series of screening questions to determine if they may have been in contact with anyone suffering from Covid-19, or if they have any potential symptoms of Covid-19, including fever or respiratory illness. People who may be at risk will not be permitted to camp.
Campground density reduction and social distancing measures will be in effect, including:
• No walk-up reservations will be allowed.
• Each congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per Department of Health protocols.
• Rest rooms and shower buildings may have reduced capacity and may be closed periodically for cleaning.
• Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members only.
• All campground events and programs are suspended.
• Park social distancing ambassadors will monitor campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns, boardwalks and other areas to ensure park guidelines are being met.
• COVID related signage has been installed throughout the park system.
New York State Parks’ beaches and day-use areas are open for visitation across the state. In alignment with NY Forward, State Park beaches, day-use areas and historic sites will return to charging the normal entrance fee of between $6-$10 as regions reach phase 2 of reopening. State Parks encourage visitors to state parks to:
• Visit in small groups limited to immediate household members.
• Maintain distance from others while in places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks.
• Bring and wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Face coverings are required to be worn anytime you enter a rest room or park office.
• Avoid games and activities that require close contact, such as basketball, football, or soccer.