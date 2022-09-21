ALLEGANY — State lawmakers brought their fourth annual Legislative Agriculture Tour to Cattaraugus County Wednesday to visit with farmers and agribusiness owners.
Co-sponsored by State Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County and Assemblyman Chris Tague, ranking members of Agriculture Committees in the Senate and Assembly, the tour’s first stop was at Canticle Farm.
Gina Anderson, the executive director of Canticle Farm, and farm manager Mark Printz welcomed the lawmakers, staff members and others involved in agriculture.
Printz, who has helped guide Canticle Farm since its inception 22 years ago, credited the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany for their commitment to community-supported agriculture, which allows for donations of produce to local food pantries and for meals at the St. Bonaventure Warming House in Olean.
Canticle Farm just distributed shares of produce to about 70 shareholders on Tuesday, Printz said. The farm also sells produce at the farmer’s market in Olean. There are seven to eight seasonal employees, but growing is done year-round, thanks to the high tunnels, and stored root crops are distributed weekly during the winter, he told the group.
The farm has doubled in size since it started on South NIne Mile Road 22 years ago on a 10-acre plot. Adding a farm across the Allegheny River, where Canticle Farm has its retail store, brought the farm to 20 acres. This provides for good crop rotation including leaving areas fallow. These practices help restore the soil, Printz said.
The farm grows produce that is certified naturally grown, he added. “It protects the soil."
Tague, a former Hudson Valley dairy farmer, said, “People should know where their food comes from and how hard you guys had to work to grow it.”
He has cosponsored a bill to require two years of agriculture-related education in schools. “Once (students) learn where their food comes from and how hard their parents work to pay for it” their appreciation for farming will increase, Tague said.
Printz said people are always asking him why Canticle Farm is not expanding beyond its present size.
“We try to be an example for other farms,” he said. “We don’t need more large farms. We need one (like this) in Portville, one in Cuba. ...”
Printz said he wants people to know what they do. It is very labor intensive, from planting and caring for the 45 crops grown at Canticle Farm to washing and processing orders to storing produce.
Borrello, who helped initiate the ag tour with Tague four years ago, said it was to “help educate some of the urban and suburban members on our committees on the importance of agriculture.”
The importance of family farms cannot be stressed enough, Borrello continued. “People here are on the same wavelength when it comes to the importance of family farms and small (farming operations).”
Among the Assembly members on the tour was Catalina Cruz of Queens, who cosponsored legislation in the Assembly that Borrello sponored in the Senate, called Nourish NY, which provided funding to get more produce in the state to food pantries and other outlets serving food-insecure families.
The agriculture tour also had stops at Sprague’s Maple Farms in Portville, Cuba Cheese Shoppe and Pumpkinville. Additional stops were scheduled in Chautauqua County.