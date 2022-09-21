ALLEGANY — State lawmakers brought their fourth annual Legislative Agriculture Tour to Cattaraugus County Wednesday to visit with farmers and agribusiness owners.

Co-sponsored by State Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County and Assemblyman Chris Tague, ranking members of Agriculture Committees in the Senate and Assembly, the tour’s first stop was at Canticle Farm.

State lawmakers bring ag tour to Cattaraugus County

State lawmakers listen to Canticle Farm manager Mark Printz during an ag tour of the Allegany farm on Wednesday.

