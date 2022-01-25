It’s time to crack out the W-2s, the Internal Revenue Service and the state Department of Taxation and Finance reported.
Monday marked the beginning of tax filing processing with the state and federal authorities, and the agencies which handle the millions of returns filed annually offered tips to help.
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said Monday it has started processing income tax returns, including those submitted using the Free File software available on the Tax Department website.
Those needing to file have until April 18 — pushed ahead due to Tax Day of April 15 falling on a Friday. This is the first year since 2019 that tax filings have been due in April. The COVID-19 pandemic saw tax officials push the date to July in 2020 and to May in 2021.
For those with a 2021 income of $73,000 or less, free online tax filing options for both state and federal returns is available through the state’s Free File website at www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile.
Nearly 255,000 taxpayers used this software last year, state officials reported, saving $51 million in tax preparation fees.
“I encourage all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of Free File — a secure and efficient way to file and reap significant savings,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “Each year, more New Yorkers discover and extol the benefits of this service.”
For those who are not eligible for Free File, visit www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile/other-efile-options.htm to learn about other options.
When filers are ready to begin the process, they are encouraged to have all necessary information and documentation on income, deductions and credits ready.
If you received unemployment compensation in 2021, request a Form 1099-G from the state Department of Labor. Remember to include the full amount on the state personal income tax return.
State officials recommend filers request direct deposit for their returns if they have a bank account, as returns arrive faster than a paper check in the mail.
After filing, check refund status online at www.tax.ny.gov/pit/file/refund.htm or call (518) 457-5149.
THE IRS reported that U.S. taxpayers are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources and must report all taxable income and pay taxes according to the Internal Revenue Code. Taxpayers found to be committing fraud may be subject to penalties including payment of taxes owed plus interest, fines and jail time.
IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of the IRS, responsible for conducting financial crime investigations, including tax fraud, narcotics trafficking, money-laundering, public corruption, healthcare fraud, identity theft and more. IRS-CI special agents are the only federal law enforcement agents with investigative jurisdiction over violations of the Internal Revenue Code, boasting a nearly 90 percent federal conviction rate. The agency has 20 field offices located across the U.S. and 11 attaché posts abroad.
Fraud and scam prevention are one of the missions of the division, with officials offering some tips to help consumers avoid fraud this tax season:
Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.
Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have one.
Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.
Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. Taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparer’s.
The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up.
Don’t respond to text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.
Don’t click links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or text messages about your tax return. These messages are fraudulent.
Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.