As income tax refunds come to households, state and federal agencies cautioned taxpayers to watch out for fraud this tax season.
“Tax season can be a stressful time of year, and the last thing any New Yorker needs is the added concern of dealing with scammers,” said state Attorney General Letitia James. “Bad actors can use a wide range of deceptive tactics, including impersonating government officials and falsely claiming to file people’s taxes, to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting New Yorkers.
“I encourage all those filing taxes to stay vigilant, follow the tips from my office, and contact us immediately if you believe you have been targeted or victimized by a scam.”
Common scams that New Yorkers should be on the lookout for include:
- Fraudsters who claim you owe past tax debts and insist that you pay using a prepaid credit card or gift card. Legitimate government officials and agencies do not seek to collect debts through these means;
- Being told that your legitimate tax refund from the IRS was a mistake and therefore you must return it. If you owe money, you will receive a legitimate notice in writing that identifies the agency and the reason you owe money, not a phone call, email, or text message;
- Fraudsters who make false promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive people into paying for those services;
- Tax preparers who deceptively claim to get you your tax refund quicker and then charge you high interest rates and fees;
- Any unsolicited calls, text messages, or emails asking for personal information or to verify financial account information.
THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE is often the first to inform victims that identity theft has occurred, officials said. If someone else has filed a tax return with your identifying information before you file your legitimate tax return, the IRS will send you a notice informing you what has occurred and what steps to take. You may be a victim of identity theft if you receive a notice from the IRS stating that:
- You filed more than one tax return or someone has already filed using your information;
- You owe taxes for a year when you were not legally required to file and did not file; or
- You were paid wages from an employer where you did not work.
If you receive such a notice, the IRS advises you to respond quickly by using the contact information provided in the notice so that they can begin to correct and secure your tax accounts.
Here are some tips to protect you from becoming a victim:
- Guard your personal information. Identity thieves can get your personal information in many ways, including stealing your wallet, your mail, or even by looking through your trash.
- Watch out for IRS impersonators. Don’t give personal information over the phone, through the mail or on the Internet unless you have initiated the contact or you are sure you know with whom you are dealing. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email or social media channels.
- Protect information on your computer. While preparing your tax return, protect it with a strong password. Once you e-file the return, take it off your hard drive and store it on a CD or flash drive in a safe place.
If you think you may be at risk for identity theft due to a lost or stolen purse or wallet, questionable credit card activity, an unexpected bad credit report or any other way, fill out the IRS Identity Theft Affidavit, Form 14039 so the IRS can take steps to secure the tax account.
For victims of identity theft who have previously been in contact with the IRS and have not achieved a resolution, contact the IRS Identity Protection Specialized Unit at (800) 908-4490.
