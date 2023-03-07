1040

The Internal Revenue Service will accept tax returns until April 18 due to the traditional due date falling on a weekend and the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia.

As income tax refunds come to households, state and federal agencies cautioned taxpayers to watch out for fraud this tax season.

“Tax season can be a stressful time of year, and the last thing any New Yorker needs is the added concern of dealing with scammers,” said state Attorney General Letitia James. “Bad actors can use a wide range of deceptive tactics, including impersonating government officials and falsely claiming to file people’s taxes, to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting New Yorkers.

