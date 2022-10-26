State Ed recognizes Salamanca teachers for Holocaust teachings

SALAMANCA — Two Salamanca High School teachers were formally recognized for their outstanding contributions in teaching about the Holocaust and other human rights violations by the Board of Education Tuesday
English teacher Brandy Kinney and history teacher Brooke Canale were co-winners of the Louis E. Yavner Teaching Award, originally announced by the state Board of Regents in September.
“I’m very happy to congratulate both of you,” Assistant Principal Lloyd Long said Tuesday. “Brooke and Brandy, you make Salamanca proud. Thank you for the work you do.”
Canale and Kinney have collaborated on many joint history-English projects during their years working in the district. After attending a recent conference and learning about the new technology coming to schools, the two teachers began formulating different ways to engage students by making projects more real, researched and fun.
“That’s how we came up with the Atrocities Museum, and it has been growing each year as technology changes,” Kinney explained. “From what our school has access to, we’ve been able to incorporate things that may seem crazy to other places.”
Kinney said one of the best parts of the project has been using the district’s STEAM technology to recreate items with a 3D printer that a real museum might be able to do.
Canale expressed thanks to the school board and administration for their support of the project. She said the amount of different professional development opportunities they have is one of the things that allowed them to pursue this project.
“We were never told no when I said I’m a history teacher and I want to learn how to 3D print,” she said. “It’s not something people traditionally think of as what schools are looked at for. I decided I was going to bring history into the mainstream with technology and not give up on it.”
Canale said they want to make sure the stories of the past are told while making a personal connection to Salamanca. She said students learned about global atrocities and human rights violations most of them never heard of and did research projects and written reports on them before displaying their findings with the items in the museum.
“They’re very proud of their work and proud of all the 3D printing and diary entries they created, and now we’re taking it to another level by taking it to virtual reality,” she added. “As teachers we’re not doing the same thing all the time and we’re getting more involved, coming up with new ideas on how to add this together.”
In September, Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. said recent incidents of antisemitism and racism exemplify the continuing and critical need for the work these educators have dedicated themselves to.
“They understand the power history can have on our future and illustrate for our young people the importance of standing up and speaking out against hatred and injustice,” he added.
Using real-life accounts and artifacts, the honored teachers open a window to the past for students to support learning and civic readiness, said Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
“They are leaders and mentors to their colleagues and have developed lessons that stay with students well beyond their school years, helping them to become adults engaged in the world around them,” she added.