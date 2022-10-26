State Ed recognizes Salamanca teachers for Holocaust teachings

Salamanca High School history teacher Brooke Canale (left) and English teacher Brandy Kinney were recognized by the state Board of Regents as co-winners of the Louis E. Yavner Teaching Award for their outstanding contributions in teaching about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.

 Photo provided

SALAMANCA — Two Salamanca High School teachers were formally recognized for their outstanding contributions in teaching about the Holocaust and other human rights violations by the Board of Education Tuesday

English teacher Brandy Kinney and history teacher Brooke Canale were co-winners of the Louis E. Yavner Teaching Award, originally announced by the state Board of Regents in September.

