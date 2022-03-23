OLEAN — City leaders called on the state to offer relief on gas taxes and more aid to run the city government this year.
The Common Council approved a pair of resolutions seeking relief, including a boost to the annual Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program and to temporarily drop sales taxes on gasoline for motor vehicle fuel.
Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, proposed the resolution calling for gasoline price relief, hoping for other groups to join in with the pressure.
“I’d like to urge all the towns across Cattaraugus County, and the county legislature, if their boards would pass a similar resolution to pass on to the governor,” he said.
“I think with high-rising costs, and people suffering from the pandemic, this would be a great thing if Kathy Hochul would do this,” Anastasia said, adding that two states have approved similar measures to help lower gas prices.
“I think it’s a great start,” said Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, encouraging such a measure to be passed and enforced to drop prices quickly. Noting updated state budget information released by the New York Conference of Mayors, “the Senate and Assembly are both supporting this.”
Mayor Bill Aiello also recommended a resolution calling on the state to boost AIM funds, noting there had been no increase in 13 years. The resolution originated with NYCOM, and the mayor said he had already signed on to a letter of the group’s executive board in support.
“We’re looking to encourage all of our elected state officials to work on this so there is an increase in AIM funds to all communities,” Aiello said.
AIM funds offer unrestricted aid to local governments — $2.24 million, in the case of the city of Olean — to help with operations.
Albany officials considered cutting the program in the 2019-20 budget for towns and villages, but keeping it in place for the state’s 63 cities. However, the state Legislature passed in that year’s budget a compromise — keeping the program in place for all municipalities, but withholding county-level sales tax revenue to offset the spending.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said he supported such measures to seek extra state help. Last weekend, he attended a meeting in Corning seeking raises for direct service providers for the disabled, such as those employed at Intandem.
“For many of these employees, the retention is very, very low,” he said, noting salaries are on par with fast food service jobs despite often being in a high-stress, physically demanding job.