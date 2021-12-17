OLEAN — They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like all of Bethlehem is present for the birth of Christ in the Nativity scene at St. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church.
What began as the personal collection of Father Claude Franklin, pastor at St. Joseph’s, with the primary manger figures has expanded to more than 40 humans, several dozen animals and a small town’s worth of buildings and structures.
“Each figure has their own little story of how they fit into the Nativity set,” Franklin explained. “I actually bought 11 more pieces just the other day.”
As a priest for nearly 25 years, serving across the country as well as in Rome and Lebanon, Franklin has seen plenty of Nativities over the years. But a special one at his first parish in Scranton, Pa., in 1998 caught his eye.
“One of the parishioners had this unique Nativity set called a Fontanini,” he said. “I was really intrigued by this, and they had a massive set.”
The Fontanini business began in 1908 in Bagni di Lucca by Emmanuele Fontanini and has remained in the family ever since, both in name and practice. In 1973, Roman Inc. gained exclusive rights to distribute the Nativity sets and figurines in the United States, which is how Franklin began a set of his own that has continued to grow to this day.
Franklin, a native of Fayetteville, N.C., arrived at St. Joseph’s in October 2020. Before coming to Olean, he served the parish in New Castle, Pa., for a decade, but his own Fontanini Nativity collection began not long after arriving in Scranton.
“I started out buying the basic Holy Family figures — they had a set with Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus — and then over the years I started adding to it,” he said.
After completing the classic manger scene with Wise Men, barn animals and the angel Gabriel, Franklin said he bought other various buildings and pieces depicting everything from a marketplace to a farm to the Temple of Jerusalem.
As Franklin moved from parish to parish, he said he sometimes wasn’t able to set up the entire Nativity because there wasn’t the space. So when he arrived in Olean and saw the large foyer of St. Joseph’s, he knew precisely where it would go.
“They have a small set that really wasn’t big enough for the inside of the church,” he said. “So even though these are small figures, I figured at least it’s an elaborate set.”
One parishioner, Lisa Zlockie, took the initiative to arrange the set last year, Franklin said, adding she’s highly artistic and an excellent decorator. After seeing the set, he said a number of other parishioners got together and bought him several more figures for his birthday.
“And then Lisa also built, out of Styrofoam and paper mache, some other structures and things, so the set has grown and it’s really elaborate,” he added. “All the set-up credit goes to Lisa. They’re my pieces, my set, but it’s all her design.”
Along with the many figures and their buildings are a number of accessories to fit their role or story, such as a potter with a number of clay items, a market seller with baskets of fruits and vegetables and a woman picking grapes with vines, baskets and a vase.
“My favorite one is the Drummer Boy because I’ve played drums since I was 5 years old,” he said. “That was one of the first ones in addition to the Holy Family I bought.”
The original set that inspired Franklin was set up on a model mountainside in a large room of the parishioners’ home. Although not quite that elaborate, he said this is the first parish his set has been out in a public space like the entrance to the church.
“Compared to that, mine is simple but it’s still more than what most people see,” he said. “It was usually in my house so people who came over would see it, but you didn’t really get to share it. Everybody loved it last year.”
As something almost as old as Christmas itself, Nativity scenes are as common in many Christian homes as a tree or wreath. Franklin said a Nativity set’s importance is bringing the focus of the holiday back to its original purpose as the celebration of the birth of Christ.
“We can get so caught up in the commercialism of everything, that this becomes a centerpiece,” he said. “If we set this up inside the church, it would get lost. That’s why I like having it in the foyer because as people come into the church they’re immediately hit by the wonder of it, and it’s really impactful.”
Franklin invites the public to see the set in person during its weekend services and the holiday services next weekend. Saturday liturgies are at 4 p.m. and Sunday liturgies are at 10 a.m. The Christmas Eve Liturgy is at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Liturgy is at 10 a.m.
For more information, call (716) 379-8436 or visit stjosepholean.org.