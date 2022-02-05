St. Bonaventure plans $26 million in capital projects including grad housing

St. Bonaventure University plans to spend $26 million on capital projects over the next few years, including graduate student housing.
The university has an application before the Cattaraugus County Capital Resources Corporation, which meets Tuesday at the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency offices in Ellicottville.
Plassmann Hall, one of the oldest buildings on the St. Bonaventure campus, will get a much-needed facelift, inside and out, worth about $8 million.
Also on the to-do list are three projects to renovate existing space for a new Health and Wellness Center for $2.5 million; $2 million to upgrade the electrical distribution grid; and $1.5 million for the replacement of several roofs of academic, support and residential buildings.
The new graduate housing building, to be located on the eastern end of the campus, will have about 80 beds. The goal, according to a project description with the application, “is to offer a different type of housing to graduate students who are not looking for traditional student dormitory/suite housing.”
Cost of the new graduate housing and upgrades to other student housing is estimated between $8 million and $12 million.
A description of the grad housing states it “will include some of the more traditional building materials and architectural styles found on campus but with some added modern design elements. The overall appearance of the building will be to stand out as one of the nicer buildings on campus and to significantly enhance the surrounding area.”
The graduate residence hall will be 31,800 square feet with suite-style apartments. Each suite will have four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a kitchen, living space and a washer and dryer. The two-story building will utilize the new parking lot created for the School of Health Professions in Francis Hall.
In another student housing project, upgrades are planned for 12 units at University Townhomes. The upgrades include new roofing, HVAC equipment replacement and kitchen, bathroom and furniture upgrades.
The university states in its application to the CCCRC that it “is taking advantage of low-interest tax exempt debt financing to expand and renovate current operations.”
A May 2022 start date is listed along with a September 2025 completion date for the projects. M&T Bank is identified as the lender.
The university is seeking an undetermined sales tax exemption from the CCCRC and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $250,000,
The university plans to retain 557 full-time and 82 part-time jobs and add five full-time and two part-time jobs within two years after completion, according to the application. The university declined to comment for this story.