ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University and Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County campus will offer a unique dual-degree program in nursing beginning this fall.
The program is the second nursing program SBU has added in the last two years in response to a New York state bill that now requires future nurses graduating from associate degree or diploma nursing programs to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing within 10 years of initial licensure.
The university added an RN to B.S. in Nursing program in 2019.
“This is a unique opportunity for students to have access to two dedicated groups of nursing faculty,” said Dr. Connie Perkins, director of nursing programs at St. Bonaventure. “This program allows students to gain a registered nursing license and begin practicing in our community while they finish their four-year baccalaureate degree.”
Students in the new nursing program will reside at St. Bonaventure while enrolled, but take classes at both campuses. All but two classes freshman year will be taken at SBU. In years two and three, all but one class each year will be taken at JCC.
All classes in the senior year are at St. Bonaventure.
Studies in the first, second and third year of the program will prepare students to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) while taking liberal arts and sciences through a blended-campus approach.
“JCC is very pleased to build on the strength of our associate’s degree in nursing program by partnering with St. Bonaventure to create an exciting opportunity for students,” said professor Kathy Taydus, director of nursing education at JCC. “Our health care agencies and our communities will benefit from the contributions of these new nursing professionals who will serve regional health care needs.”
Upon finishing their third year, students earn an associate’s degree in Applied Science Nursing from JCC and can take the NCLEX-RN to become registered nurses and to allow them to begin entry-level practice. In their final year, students will complete their bachelor’s nursing courses with special focus on emotional intelligence, interprofessionalism, leadership and quality care.
Since the last year of the program is presented in a hybrid format, students have the freedom to begin working as registered nurses if they choose to gain experience while finishing their bachelor’s degrees at St. Bonaventure.
“This agreement represents a public-private partnership that will ultimately enhance the health care outcomes of Cattaraugus and surrounding counties by increasing the availability of bachelor’s-trained nurses, who are so critical to the public health,” said Dr. Doug Pisano, founding dean and professor in SBU’s School of Health Professions.
Prospective high school seniors will apply for admission to St. Bonaventure University, and then, provided they meet academic standards in their first semester, register for JCC’s Associate of Applied Science program by Feb. 1 of their second semester at SBU.
Students applying to St. Bonaventure must indicate dual-degree nursing as their major. High school students with no college experience must have earned a 90% or above in high school courses, with a passing grade in high school or college chemistry.
A strong, science-based high school curriculum is highly recommended.
For more information on the program, contact Perkins at cperkins@sbu.edu.