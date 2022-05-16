St. Bonaventure graduates recognized for academic excellence

ST. BONAVENTURE — The following students were recognized for academic excellence in honors and awards events leading up to Sunday’s Commencement ceremonies at St. Bonaventure University.
GRADUATE AWARDS
The Eleanor and Joseph English Graduate Award in Education — Winner: Madison Byer.
Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Excellence in the Graduate Inclusive Special Education Curriculum — Winner: Mary K. Miller. Honorable Mention: Alison M. Garlock.
Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Excellence in the Graduate Literacy Curriculum — Winner: Alicia M. Hackett. Honorable Mention: Alana L. Rundell.
The J. Francis O’Malley General Excellence Award — Winner: Taylor Szatko. Honorable Mention: Erin Parish.
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Graduate Award in Adolescence Education — Winner: Hayley Fry. Honorable Mention: Stone Wilson.
The New York State Society of CPAs Graduate Award of Honor — Winner: Talia H. Maloney. Honorable Mention: Lia K. Rohr.
The Fra. Luca Pacioli Award for Excellence in Accounting in the Five—Year Program — Winner: Chandler Poczciwinski. Honorable Mention: Caitlin L. Flaherty
The Eugene F. Kirk Memorial Award for an Outstanding Finance Student in the MBA Program — Winner: Abhisri Ramish. Honorable Mention: Jack N. Geise.
The Master of Business Administration General Excellence Award — Winner: Rhett K. Sullivan. Honorable Mention: Joelle M. Scharf.
The Master of Business Administration General Excellence Award for the Online Program — Winner: Sean K. Meyer. Honorable Mention: Charles F. Coyle.
The Master of Science Analytics General Excellence Graduate Award — Winner: Shayla L. Brock. Honorable Mention: Patricia L. Curtis.
The Deborah A. Henretta Award for Outstanding Achievement in Integrated Marketing Communications — Winner: Leah M. McCluskey. Honorable Mention: Abigail E. Hollister.
UNDERGRADUATE AWARDS
The Ideal Bonaventure Students — Winners: Meghan Hall and John “Jack” Steger. Honorable Mentions: Zayba Chauhdry and Sonal Mahindroo.
General Excellence in the Arts Curriculum — Winner: Alexander Jodush. Honorable Mention: Willow Baginski.
General Excellence in the Science Curriculum — Winners: Adam Odolil and Claire Schaef.
General Excellence in the Business Curriculum — Winner: Thomas Neufeglise. Honorable Mention: James P. Johnson.
General Excellence in the Education Curriculum — Winner: Whesley Carey. Honorable Mention: Kristen Talty.
General Excellence in the Communication Curriculum — Winner: Meghan Hall. Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Pantano.
General Excellence in the Health Professions — Winner: Kayla Radzyminski. Honorable Mention: Jordyn Washington.
General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student — Winner: Theodore Bishop. Honorable Mention: Erin Martin.
The John J. McNamee Award for General Excellence in the Elementary Education Curriculum — Winner: Victoria G. Cleary. Honorable Mention: Kelsey E. Collver.
The John J. McNamee Award for General Excellence in the Physical Education Curriculum — Winner: Hayley Tasselmyer. Honorable Mention: Chelsey Vincent.
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Elementary Education — Winner: Patrick Meisenzahl. Honorable Mention: Grace A. Weber.
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Physical Education — Winner: Hayley Tasselmyer. Honorable Mention: Chelsey Vincent.
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education — Winner: Cody Shimp. Honorable Mention: Andrew Kruska.
The Overall Excellence in Sport Studies Award — Winner: Branden H. Myers. Honorable Mention: Joshua Miles.
The Sister Margaret Flynn, O.S.F. Award — Winner: Erin Martin. Honorable Mention: Kelsey E. Collver.
The Boyd Litzinger Award for Excellence in the English Curriculum — Winner: John A. Durr. Honorable Mention: Kaitlin H. Sinclair.
The International Studies Award — Winner: Selena M. Vazquez. Honorable Mention: Asianae N. Johnson.
The Sister Mary Anthony Brown Philosophy Award — Winner: Adam S. Odolil.
The S.C. Cornelio Award — Winner: Maxwell R. McAuliff.
The John M. Orland Philosophy Pre—Law Award — Winner: Alex C. Chura.
The Malcolm V.T. Wallace Award for Latin — Winners: Anastasia Smith and James M. Villanueva.
The Father Roderick Wheeler Award — Winner: Alexander Jodush. Honorable Mention: Whesley Carey.
The Military Science Award — Winner: Benjamin M. Heilig. Honorable Mention: Hayden S. Miller.
The Instrumental Music Award — Winner: Emma K. Fox.
The Choral Music Award — Winner: Malaunah A. Jones.
The Biology Award — Winner: Claire S. Schaef. Honorable Mention: Sonal Mahindroo.
The John L. and Leone E. Worden Memorial Award — Winner: Claire S. Schaef.
The Myra J. Reed Mathematics Award — Winners: Theodore W. Bishop, Erica M. Low and Benjamin D. MacConnell.
The Computer Science Achievement Award — Winner: Anthony T. Napoli. Honorable Mention: Harry Romesburg.
The Computer Science Service Award — Winner: Jonathan Groth. Honorable Mention: Camille Spurlock.
The Cybersecurity Achievement Award — Winner: Benjamin M. Heilig. Honorable Mention: Anthony T. Napoli.
Sigma Pi Sigma Award — Winner: Benjamin D. MacConnell.
Modern Language Award in Spanish — Winner: Bryce Murphy. Honorable Mention: Addison O. Gremli.
Sigma Delta Pi Award — Spanish Honor Society — Winner: Alby Alex. Honorable Mention: Addison O. Gremli.
The Alpha Gamma Psi Award — Winner: Caroline Paterno. Honorable Mention: Alison Wilkowski.
The Political Science Award — Winner: Kurt R. Stitzel II. Honorable Mention: Amberlee R. Robertson.
The Thomas A. Augustine Award — Winners: Jason LeMere and Mary Sabatell.
The American Institute of Chemists Award — Winner: Michael A. Larock.
The American Chemical Society Penn—York Section Excellence in Chemistry Award — Winner: Katharina E. Heitzman.
Margaret T. Bryner HEOP Award — Winner: Dwight M. Coleman. Honorable Mention: Belinda D. Landou—Lingoupou.
The Dr. Pierre Bretey Award — Winner: James P. Johnson. Honorable Mention: Sean M. Westley.
John G. Watson Award for Business Leadership — Winner: Nathaniel G. Parish. Honorable Mention: John R. Steger.
The S. John Guson Award — Winner: Charles A. DiPasquale. Honorable Mention: Matthew D. Binkowski.
The Accounting Excellence Award — Winner: Alyssa E. Allenbaugh. Honorable Mention: Dylan Conaghen.
The New York State Society of CPAs Senior Award of Honor — Winner: Thomas J. Neufeglise. Honorable Mention: William C. Piazza.
The Outstanding Transfer Student in Accounting — Winner: Alyssa E. Allenbaugh. Honorable Mention: Chloe E. Manikowski.
The Y.S. Pandit Award — Winner: Thomas J. Neufeglise.
The Austin Finan Award in Finance — Winner: Elias J. Kott. Honorable Mention: Joshua M. Metz.
The Dr. John H. Burns Award for Excellence in Finance — Winner: Madison P. Mundenar. Honorable Mention: Jacob L. Jashinski.
The Award for Overall Excellence in Marketing — Winner: Charles Randall. Honorable Mention: Kathy Williams.
The Award for Overall Excellence in Management — Winner: Nathaniel G. Parish. Honorable Mention: Cecilia Lauciello.
The Father Cornelius Welch Award for Achievement in Photography — Winner: Erica A. Gustafson. Honorable Mention: Benjamin J. Garcia.
The Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise Award — Winner: Hannah K. Roesch.
The Mosser Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Strategic Communication Curriculum — Winner: Ciara M. McGrane. Honorable Mention: Sarah M. Orcel.
The Koop Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Broadcast Curriculum — Winner: Jaren J. Holmes. Honorable Mention: Kurt D. Martone.
The Jandoli Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Journalism Curriculum — Winner: John J. Pullano. Honorable Mention: Hannah K. Roesch.
The Mark Hellinger Award — Winner: Meghan L. Hall. Honorable Mention: Sarah M. Orcel.
The Paul Wieland Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Sports Media Curriculum — Winner: Christopher D. Roy. Honorable Mention: John J. Pullano.
The Excellence in Public Health Award — Winner: Kacie R. Filian. Honorable Mention: Krysten G. Sisson.
The Excellence in Health Science Award — Winner: Andrew Hershey. Honorable Mention: Allyson Haskell.