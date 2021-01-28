A St. Bonaventure University graduate, who served as a special operations combat surgeon in Iraq and Afghanistan, is President Joe Biden's White House physician.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who attended St. Bonaventure on an ROTC scholarship and graduated in 1988 with a degree in biology (minor in theology), served for eight years as physician to Biden while he was vice president under President Barack Obama. O’Connor was also the White House physician from 2006-09 during former President George W. Bush's administration.
The retired U.S. Army colonel was inducted into SBU’s Seneca Battalion ROTC Hall of Fame in 2019.
O’Connor has been an associate professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences since 2017, when he retired from the Army. He previously taught at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.
During his undergraduate years at SBU, he served as class president and founder/director of the campus Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) and received his commission as a second lieutenant as a Distinguished Military Graduate.
Since January 2020, O’Connor had been serving as the medical director of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Health Care Professions program — a role that SBU indicated will likely be modified given his additional responsibilities in Washington.
Who is serving as White House physician is perhaps more notable in 2021 than with past administrations.
Biden's age (he turned 78 in November) and overall health were issues through the 2020 presidential campaign, while O'Connor's predecessor, Dr. Sean Conley, was criticized for giving conflicting information to the public about former President Donald Trump’s condition after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in October.
Trump's health was also a source of speculation and media discussion during his four years in office.
ABC News noted this week that Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson, who also worked in the White House medical unit under three administrations, also faced criticism after giving a glowing report of Trump’s 2018 physical — an analysis that was questioned by outside experts.
For his part, O'Connor has called his role in the White House and as Biden's physician during his vice president years "apolitical."
“(Biden has) never asked me if I am a Republican or a Democrat, and I’ve never asked him ... though I think he’s a Democrat," he joked in an alumni profile for the New York Institute of Technology's website.
O'Connor earned his doctor of osteopathy degree from NYIT's College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1992.
Still, although O’Connor “serves the office, not the man,” he said, “I have never had a better commander than Joe Biden. All politics aside, he approaches his craft with such honor. He’s 100% ‘family first.’ He’s ‘genuinely genuine.’”
ABC News notes O’Connor played a role in Biden’s campaign, increasingly so after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after the first presidential debate in September. He also helped with the care of Biden’s fractured foot, sustained while playing with his dog over the Thanksgiving holiday.
O’Connor conducted and released a physical and medical report for Biden during his campaign in December 2019, declaring Biden “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."
At the time of the report, Biden was under treatment for four different conditions, including non-valvular atrial fibrillation (A-fib) — a type of irregular heart rhythm — hyperlipidemia, higher concentrations of fats or lipids in the blood; gastroesophageal reflux; and seasonal allergies.
In his Army career, O’Connor traveled to more than 74 countries and served numerous tours with the 82nd Airborne Division, 75th Ranger Regiment and U.S. Army Special Operations Command, deploying on combat rotations to support classified missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.
As a charter member of the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, O’Connor helped rewrite the book on battlefield trauma care, with an emphasis on “point of wounding” care.
Of his numerous awards and decorations, he points to his Combat Medic Badge, given to a medic or doctor for performing his duty while sharing the peril of the infantryman under enemy fire, as the one that means the most to him.