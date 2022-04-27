ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Capital Resources Corporation on Tuesday approved an application from St. Bonaventure University for a $25 million tax-exempt bond issue.
The Capital Resources Corporation, an independent arm of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, will enable the university to construct a 30,000-square-foot graduate residence hall for 80 students with 10 two-person suites and 12-16 four-person suites.
The graduate housing will be located on the east end of the campus. The Allegany Town Planning Board signed off on the project April 19.
The use of tax-free bonds saves the university about 2 percentage points on the issue.
The $25 million bond issue will also be used to renovate Plassman Hall, renovate space on the second floor of St. Francis Hall for a 5,200-square-foot health and wellness center, renovating and buying new equipment for University Townhomes Phases I, II and III, replacing the electrical and plumbing infrastructure and campus-wide roof replacement, HVAC improvements and undergraduate housing improvements.
Construction is scheduled to begin next month and will be completed in three phases by September 2025.
HOLIDAY VALLEYAfter adjourning as the Capital Resources Corporation, the IDA convened to consider two projects worth more than $10 million.
Win-Sum Ski Corp., which operates Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, has applied for sales tax exemption for $2.9 million in projects and purchases for the 2022-23 season.
Win-Sum chief financial officer David Trathen explained to the IDA board the resort is looking to purchase an electric or hybrid groomer, costing in the neighborhood of $600,000, among its purchases. Other projects include a new online ticketing purchase system, replacing leaking pipes, new snowmaking including portable snow guns, a splash pad at the pool and parking lot improvements.
Trathen said the resort will construct new tower foundations on the Mardi Gras slope, but will not install a new six-person chairlift until next year. The IDA previously agreed to provide benefits to the $4 million Mardi Gras chairlift replacement project.
Trathen said Holiday Valley had a great season with more than 500,000 skier visits. Any outdoor activity — skiing and snowboarding, the Holiday Valley Aerial Park, golf and weddings — have done well during the pandemic. There was more weekend skiing this year and less weekday skiing than a year ago.
IDA executive director Corey Wiktor will schedule a public hearing on the Holiday Valley proposal before the board votes on it at the next meeting.
OLEAN MANOROlean Manor Inc., which operates the Field of Dreams assisted living facility in Allegany, applied for a $2.8 million project to expand with the construction of several independent living cabins/cottages and an adult daycare facility.
Field of Dreams is located on a 30-acre site on Seventh Street in Allegany. It is renovating an existing maintenance facility into a social daycare community and will construct a new maintenance facility.
Wiktor will hold a public hearing on the project in Allegany next month.
OLEAN PROJECTThe IDA board also approved an inducement to 351 Franklin LLC for a brownfield cleanup and construction of a mixed use commercial/industrial building at a Franklin Street property in Olean.
The $6.4 million project includes a $3 million brownfield cleanup at 351 Franklin St. in Phase 1. The second phase will involve construction of a building. A sales tax exemption of $464,000 was approved by the IDA.
The IDA application for benefits for the remediation and construction plans were submitted by Mike Lesakowski and Donald Benson.