PORTVILLE — It was almost a year ago that Pfeiffer Nature Center had to cancel a bluebird nest box and bird feeder building session for the public due to the pandemic.

With those supplies still on-hand, staff at Pfeiffer decided to have last year’s materials made into bluebird boxes and bird feeders and sell them to bird enthusiasts as a fundraiser.

Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at Pfeiffer, said the boxes and feeders are available to order for $15 each through Feb. 22. The boxes and feeders come assembled and ready for placement.

Jones said the predicted cold weather for the remaining six weeks of winter will not deter the Eastern Bluebird from returning home in the spring.

“Bluebirds are one of the first migratory birds to arrive back to New York, generally arriving early to mid-March,” she said.

A difference with this year’s project is that the boxes and feeders have been made by Pfeiffer board president Craig Myers instead of conducting the in-person building sessions for the public. Previous building projects for the bird houses had been held at Home Depot in Olean, but this was not feasible this year due to ongoing pandemic.

“If it hadn’t been for the COVID year we would have loved to get together in person to create these wonderful structures for our bird friends,” Jones remarked. “But because we are still unable to gather like that, we’ve decided that our birds still need our help. It’s very rewarding and wonderful for people who watch birds. It’s the positive thing to do to be out in nature and observe them even during COVID times.”

She said for people who don’t feed birds, or have houses up, setting up bird houses can be a “wonderful new hobby for folks to begin.”

Those who order the boxes or feeders are advised not to paint or stain the items.

“Especially for the bluebirds, you want to be careful not to put stains or finishes on products the birds are going to be in because of the fumes,” she explained. “I think sometimes what appeases our eyes doesn’t tend to attract the birds and might deter them to some extent. As natural as possible is probably the best to go with wildlife.”

As bluebirds are not seed eaters, they may not be the right species for a location, she added. The bluebird boxes and feeders can attract a number of other bird species to a yard.

“If somebody is interested in attracting bluebirds and they do have the appropriate habitat, they suggest you buy these boxes in pairs,” she advised. “That’s so if there is competition for a box, the bluebird has the opportunity to have one of those.”

She noted tree swallows often nest close nearby to bluebirds.

Ideal habitat to attract bluebirds includes fields and orchards, large yards or open areas.

Area residents can check to see if their location is suitable by visiting http://nysbs.org/about-bluebirds/ online. In addition, those who already have boxes are advised to clean them out in February to prepare for the birds’ return in March.

The boxes and feeders can be purchased at the pfeiffernaturecenter.org website by clicking on “Register for our Programs Online” below the programs calendar.

Boxes and feeders are limited in supply, therefore the items will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Purchasers will be contacted to confirm their order as well as pick-up times and location.