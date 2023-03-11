SALAMANCA — Local artists interested in displaying their works at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center later this month have until Monday to apply for the Haudenosaunee Spring Art Show.

Held at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, 82 W. Hetzel St., the show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25 with a reception at noon. The show is free and open to the public.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

