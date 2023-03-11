SALAMANCA — Local artists interested in displaying their works at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center later this month have until Monday to apply for the Haudenosaunee Spring Art Show.
Held at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, 82 W. Hetzel St., the show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25 with a reception at noon. The show is free and open to the public.
The purpose of the show is to give established and emerging Haudenosaunee artists alike a professional venue to show and market their work. The event also gives the public an opportunity to see artwork created by some of the finest Haudenosaunee artists, and a chance to purchase these works before they go out in the marketplace.
Categories in the juried art show include paintings, drawings, 2-D mixed media, 3-D fine art, basketry, beadwork and traditional arts.
There will be approximately $10,000 in cash prizes, including a new category for Juror’s Choice with the recipient receiving a $1,000 cash prize.
Acting director Hayden Haynes said this is a chance for people to come to the show to see the new works the artists have created during the past year. They get to see the artwork before the artists take their creations out on the market trail to sell, which happens in late spring, summer and fall.
Haynes said Randee Spruce, the show’s organizer, has invited a number of museum institutions that are coming from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“We are trying to build a prestigious show where museums and galleries come here to build their collections or to network and work with these artists after seeing their work,” he said.
Haynes said the show is for all Haudenosaunee artists no matter where they live.
“It’s important to note that this event isn’t a show that’s open to just Allegany and Cattaraugus territory artists. It’s open to any living, breathing Haudenosaunee artist,” he said. “The artists could come from anywhere in the world. Based on communications we’ve had about this show, we’ll have artwork coming from all over the area and all over the country, as well as Canada.”
Although the event is a restart of the inaugural art show in 2018, Haynes said it’s really about establishing an annual show, specifically in the springtime. He said the intent is to not only have the show for local residents, but to have it for people everywhere.
According to Haynes, the response has been good, but people are still finishing up their work. He said, because of the show’s caliber, the majority of applications will come in the last minute. There’s also a good chance there will be some first-time artists among the applicants.
The entries submitted by the artists, aged 18 and up, must be original works created during the past 12 months and be for sale. With their application, each artist may submit up to 10 photos for the three different works they want to have considered.
Once the application process closes, Haynes said they will go through the documents and photos the following day to look at the works and make the decisions on who will be selected to participate in the show.
Applications are accepted until March 13. To apply, contact Spruce at randee.spruce@sni.org or mail the application to her at 82 W. Hetzel St., Salamanca, NY 14779. For more details, call (716) 945-1760.