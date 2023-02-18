PORTVILLE — This maple season, Sprague’s Maple Farms has posted its earliest maple syrup production ever.
“It’s been a most unusual year,” said owner Randy Sprague Friday. He’s been tapping maple trees for the past 50 years or so.
With the woods free of snow, Sprague decided to begin tapping trees in December. Often crews are trudging through snow knee-deep or higher to tap the trees and connect about 100 miles of tubing. Some trees are a mile from the nearest road.
“It has been an open winter,” Sprague said. “We kept right on tapping.” A crew of five, including Sprague, are involved in the maple operation.
After installing about 23,000 taps at eight sites he either owns or leases, Sprague saw the sap start to run in mid-January. Cold nights and days above freezing, but not too warm, followed — right through Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.
“Mid-January was perfect weather for sap production,” Sprague said in an interview Friday. “The sap continued flowing through Valentine’s Day.”
Last year, no syrup was produced before Feb. 22, Sprague said. This year’s production already equals about 90% of what was produced all last year.
There could be another six weeks of sap production or it could all stop with a prolonged cold spell or unseasonably warm weather. It is all dependent on the weather. “Normally, we’d produce from the end of February into March,” he said. “If this season goes into March, it will be a nice year,” he smiles.
“Given the open winter and right conditions, this might have been one of the earlier years to tap,” Sprague said.
“This is our earliest by far to be making syrup. It was extremely early.”
The 2022 season was pretty short, Sprague noted. By March 17, there were three back-to-back 70-degree days
That caused trees to bud early and shut down production.
Sprague said, “It’s a real nice quality maple syrup.” Most of the syrup produced from this sap is Grade A amber syrup. “We haven’t seen much of that in the last couple of years.” The other grades to look for are amber and dark.
Whatever happened with the trees over this past year has changed the quality of the sap and the syrup. It can take 45-50 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of syrup, depending on the sugar content.
The cost of a gallon of maple syrup this year is $58.95, with smaller sizes also available such as a quart for $19.95. There is a retail store and gift shop at the restaurant or maple products can be purchased online.
Sprague’s Restaurant on Route 305 north of Portville is the biggest customer for the maple syrup. The restaurant, run by Sprague’s wife, Toni, is marking its 22nd year. It has about 100 employees.
The gleaming state-of-the-art steel evaporator plays a big part in business, and is visible in a prominent side room as patrons walk in the front door of the restaurant
Before the sap is boiled, it runs through a reverse-osmosis filter at a rate of 5,000 gallons an hour. The process removes most of the water, but not the flavor of the sap. It then takes less natural gas to fuel the evaporator.
On Saturdays and Sundays in March, Sprague offers wagon rides to the top of the hill behind the restaurant full of maple trees. There, at the sugar house on the hill, visitors can smell the maple syrup boiling in a wood-fired evaporator.
The restaurant’s famous maple donuts and hot chocolate are featured on the trip back in time at the sugar house.
Sprague’s and other local producers participate in Western New York’s Maple Weekends March 18-19 and 25-26.