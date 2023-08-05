LITTLE VALLEY — The 2023 Cattaraugus County Trappers’ Association Sportsmen’s Rendezvous is planned for Aug. 11-13 at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
“The Sportsmen’s Rendezvous has been organized and hosted by the CCTA for over 40 years, and has become one of the largest locally run sportsmen’s conventions in the eastern U.S.,”said Brian Davis, treasurer of the Trappers’ Association.
More than 70 vendors specializing in trapping, hunting, fishing, outdoor-themed arts and crafts and other related products are expected to attend the event, including many well-known trapping supply dealers from around the country.
About 2,000 people are expected to attend, Davis said. The cost for attendance is $5 per person per day. Camping is also available.
There will be trapping demonstrations at the rendezvous by CCTA member David Allen during state trapper certification.
“Many of these vendors, as well as other outdoor experts, such as Mike Wilhite of the Trapper’s Post Magazine, generously take the time to give presentations and demonstrations on trapping, hunting, and other outdoor activities,” Davis said. “They also donate goods which are sold at an auction on Saturday night (Aug. 12) of the event to help support the efforts of the Association.”
New York state trapper training certification will be offered on that Saturday at the Rendezvous for those interested in obtaining a NYS trapping license. Preregistration for the trapper training program is required through the DEC website.
The New York State Big Buck Club will also be on hand to measure antlers of trophy bucks.
The Cattaraugus County Trappers’ Association was formed around 1980 when several trappers from the county joined together for the purpose of protecting and promoting the sport of trapping, Davis said.
“Thanks to the dedicated effort of over 150 members from Cattaraugus County and surrounding areas, the Association has grown into the successful organization that it remains to this day,” Davis said. “The primary goal of the CCTA was, and continues to be, to educate and inform elected officials and the general public about the importance of trapping as the most effective tool for proper management of fur-bearing wildlife.”
The Sportsmen’s Rendezvous is the primary fundraising activity for the CCTA each year.
Other activities include an annual fur auction, which will be held on March 9, 2024, and attendance at other outdoor shows and county fairs each year to promote the organization, and the sport of trapping.
Funds raised by these events are used primarily to support public information and education activities. Programs that the CCTA has supported include sponsoring kids to attend DEC Conservation Camp and the Trappers’ Camp at Camp Rushford; Cattaraugus County and NYS Envirothon; 4-H programs, and many others.
The CCTA also funds a scholarship for students looking to enroll in college to study a natural resource conservation discipline such as fish and wildlife management, ecology, environmental science, Davis said.
“Many of our members generously share their knowledge of and enthusiasm for trapping with those interested in learning about the sport, including youth and adults alike,” he said.
For more information on the Cattaraugus County Sportsmens’ Rendezvous, contact Davis at (716) 945-4223 or email briandavis47@hotmail.com.