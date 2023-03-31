ALFRED — Alfred State sport management students attended the Women in Sport Night hosted by the Buffalo Sabres as part of women’s history month.
The event was designed to provide female students and professionals with insights on the various opportunities available in the sport and entertainment industries. Women that work within the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres organizations shared their experiences, backgrounds, challenges, and success stories.
Jenna George was excited for the opportunity to attend. “It was an amazing experience to meet so many people in the industry. This was a perfect opportunity for me to expand my network at a professional level.”
“Being able to talk to experienced women really helped me get a sense of what direction I want to take in the future,” commented Grace Hildreth. “It helped me realize it really is possible to be a woman and be successful in the sports industry.”
Students were able to bring their resumes and network with over twenty professionals from both organizations and from Pegula Sports Entertainment. Attendees enjoyed the Sabres game vs. the Montreal Canadiens after the event.
Assistant Professor of Sport Management Tony Aquilina was excited and grateful to have an opportunity for his students. “It was a wonderful event. Thank you to the students that attended and special thanks to the Sabres and Bills for the invitation to this great night for our students.”