With the governor setting a special election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District to fill the remainder of Tom Reed’s term, Democratic Party chairs in the Southern Tier on Sunday officially designated Max Della Pia as their nominee.
The congressional special election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, to fill the seat left open by Reed’s resignation in May. Della Pia is also the backed candidate for November election to the new 23rd Congressional District seat, which was drawn in the state’s redistricting saga.
“Both my parents were World War II veterans,” Della Pia of Tioga County said. “They taught me the American values of integrity, service before self and caring for others. I feel obligated to do what I can to restore public confidence in our legislative branch.”
Della Pia is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel from Tioga County whose more than 30 years of service includes experience as a former U.S. Senate liaison officer for the chief of staff of the Air Force. He said he is running a unifying campaign that focuses on the needs of people of the district.
“What we are seeing with the Republican ouster of (U.S. Rep.) Chris Jacobs is alarming,” Della Pia said, referring to Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, dropping his intention to run in November for the new 23rd seat last week after declaring that he would support a new ban on sales of military-style weapons if such a measure is proposed in Congress.
Swift fallout over his comment resulted in Republican leaders in the Southern Tier disavowing their support of Jacobs — and leading to more confusion over who will run for the new 23rd seat in the fall.
“Mistaking someone who disagrees with you on an issue for an enemy is how you make the former become the latter, and that is not how a democracy survives,” Della Pia said.
Supporters say that, as a civilian, Della Pia is a respected and engaged community leader who enjoys unanimous endorsement from the Democratic Committee chairs in the 23rd.
“We could not have a better candidate, a man who will defend our democracy,” said Shawn Hogan, former mayor of Hornell and chair for the Steuben County Democratic Committee. “Reject Republican extremism. (Della Pia is) a candidate who understands the needs of our region and will listen and deliver. A man for these times.”
Frank Puglisi, chair of the Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee, said “the Republicans are in complete disarray. Each day seems like a new bombshell coming out of the GOP. We put our full support behind Max Della Pia who has served our country and understands the needs of the people of this district.”
Della Pia, who lost the 2020 nomination to run against Reed, R-Corning, to Tracy Mitrano, said when growing up his father always told him, “Service is what gives life purpose.”
“If elected I will continue to embrace his message and work to further ideas that move us forward, not based on party affiliation, but based on the needs of the country and the people of the district,” Della Pia said.
In later May, when a special master completed the drawing of new congressional districts for New York state, the new 23rd included southern and eastern portions of Erie County. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, who planned to run for the 23rd, set her sights on a newly-drawn district closer to her home territory, while Jacobs, who serves the 27th Congressional District today — and will live in the new 23rd — quickly announced his candidacy for the mostly Southern Tier district.
Jacobs came to Olean on May 25 on the first leg of a tour of Southern Tier counties, meeting with conservative supporters at Good Times of Olean.
A few days later he made his comments regarding an assault weapons ban — and his campaign in the new district was quickly derailed.
Robert C. Keis Sr., Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman, said he had hoped to avoid a GOP primary in the 23rd, but that the vacancy left by Reed’s resignation continues to lead to messy politics.
Keis called Jacobs after his comments expressing support for an assault weapons ban and asked if the congressman knew what he had done to his political future. The GOP chairman then withdrew his endorsement of Jacobs.
Since Jacobs announced he would not run for Congress again, another candidate could enter the fray, Keis said.
The question remained over the weekend just who would emerge as the GOP candidate in the 23rd. Joe Sempolinski, a former aide to Reed and chair of the Steuben County Republicans, is the backed candidate in the special election — he had declared that he wouldn’t run for the full term that begins in 2023.
Former gubernatorial candidate and real estate mogul Carl Paladino of Buffalo has reportedly expressed interest, along with GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, a Cattaraugus County native now living in Niagara County.
Other potential candidates include Michael Zigler of Tompkins County and Fredonia native Marc Cenedella of New York City.
The U.S. Constitution requires members of Congress to be residents of the state they represent, but not necessarily a resident of the district they represent.