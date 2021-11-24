SNOW WHITE: “Such a great dog,” said longtime SPCA volunteer John Skadowski, who is devoted to the older dogs who end up in the shelter at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
John’s been coming faithfully for years to be sure they are happy, warm, loved and healthy. He works hard to help find good homes for these elders.
When board chair Karen Crowley walked into the SPCA lobby recently, she spotted John sitting on the couch with Snow White, just hanging out together, she happy with his loving attention. She is a St. Bernard/bulldog mix, and has special needs, as she’s diabetic. The SPCA often pays for medicine for special needs pets that are adopted or fostered. She has a sweet and loving personality.
FRANKLIN: Franklin is a rambunctious and energetic dog who loves everybody, and has never met a dog he didn’t like. He could use a home with experienced dog owners who could help with manners.
VOLUNTEERS, CONTINUED: The list could go on and on. For example, Chad Wenke, a master of many skills, saw an article a few years ago calling for volunteers. He has devoted endless hours helping with every repair and project needed since then.
Bob Kalman can always be relied on to be there when extra volunteers are in short supply. His faithfulness to the shelter has made a huge difference.
Darlene Crawford is the volunteer called the “cat whisperer." When she picks up a kitten or a cat they immediately know this is someone they can relax and feel safe with. She’s helped hundreds of cats feel this way over the years, a real gift. You’ll often see her at the SPCA booth at events like Art in the Park, holding a kitten in her arms.
Linda Matthews has worked very hard over the last four years writing grants and securing funds for such important shelter things as the state Companion Animal Grant that helped fund the HVAC system and new lighting; the Gray Muzzle Organization supplied funding to train staff in how to handle behavior issues in elder dogs; the Bertha Hamilton Trust helped with a fire alarm system, Trap, Neuter Release and medical costs; a grant from the Golisano Covid Relief Fund, and the F.T. and Anna Manley Charitable Trust funded flea and tick prevention and Covid relief.
Linda was sometimes joined by Darlene Goetzman. Linda’s help has been a blessing to the animals at the SPCA, and to the wider community of people in need.
And some recent good news. in honor of a family member with ties to the SPCA and a love of animals, a daughter has given a generous grant to update the medical clinic. More on that later.
THE END OF A GREAT TRADITION: So many readers have helped the animals by buying holiday gifts at the SPCA “Pawtique” Christmas store in the Olean Center Mall. It will be open only two weekends this season, this coming Friday and Saturday, and the following Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come and help buy out the shop at low, low prices … make an offer is the idea, as there are so many wonderful gifts available. The hard-working volunteers who have run the store for many years are moving or aging out, so all the stock must go.
GIVING DAY: The fundraiser Cattaraugus Gives is organized by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, and is an opportunity to support the organizations you care about. There are prizes in many categories, things like $2,000 to the organization that receives donations from the most donors, $1,000 for the organization with the second most donors, $500 for the organization that receives the most donations within certain timeframes down to $250 to the group receiving the most gifts of $100 or more, third place.
It makes for a great competition to try to out-donate the other organizations. Here’s the link: cattaraugusgives.org/organizations/spca-of-cattaraugus-county
VOTE FOR SPCA CHRISTMAS TREE IN LINCOLN PARK AND WIN THE TREE: Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a new event, Festival of Trees, for holiday time this year. Ten organizations have been chosen to decorate a tree in Lincoln Park on Dec. 10. Fans of the tree or the organization can bid for their favorites, and the highest bidder can take the tree home with them.
Photos of the finished trees will be taken when decorating is finished that night and posted on Greater Olean’s Facebook page. Take a look on Dec. 11 and place your bids. Final bids will be taken on Dec. 15 and winners can take their trees home in time for Christmas. Expect lots of cat and dog related decorations on the SPCA tree, as it’s a creative group of volunteers in charge.
SPCA IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, 2944 Route 16N, Olean, N.Y., 14760; (716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.; closed Monday. Visit the SPCA Facebook page or petfinder.com to see the cats and dogs for adoption.