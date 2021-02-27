Operating an animal shelter is something like running an emergency room — there are so many moving parts to keep track of.
Manager Jason Berube shared some recent events that were eye-opening regarding all that goes on besides the daily operations — adoptions, medical emergencies, cruelty cases and care of the animals in residence.
A recent house fire left many cats homeless, including two pregnant females. Providing a calm place for traumatized and pregnant cats is essential, as a busy shelter isn’t a tranquil place. The SPCA is lucky to have some heroic people who volunteer to “foster” animals in special need.
In this case, Amy Merchel and her family, who have taken in many kittens in the past, were willing to help out the SPCA and “took on the responsibility of a mother cat, the new kittens and one other adult cat as they all recuperated.”
Eventually five other cats in need of medical care had to be taken to the shelter from the site. Another amazing foster family, Kate and Melissa Yaworsky, who have fostered so many distressed cats and kittens, agreed to take four more unexpected kittens from the second cat saved and they will soon be ready for neutering and adoption.
The SPCA can always use more volunteer foster families for cats and for dogs, so please call if you’d like to join these superheroes who help make the shelter much more effective.
TWO KIND WOMEN AND A MAN: Mildred Milliman is a familiar name locally, as someone who left an endowment of $6 million to the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation with instructions to benefit local charities.
She was a major donor to the Olean General Hospital, where she worked as the switchboard operator for many years, but she designated many other organizations as recipients, and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County was fortunate to be chosen for an annual distribution from the Mildred MIlliman Fund.
The Doris Reisner Endowment Fund, one of three such funds that she and her family have established, makes donations to 10 local charities which she selected. The SPCA is one of them, and they are forever grateful that this generous woman and her family have cared so much for Olean and want to continue to help support the organizations they feel make important contributions to the area.
The mission of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is to assist community members in their philanthropic endeavors to help others, thus enriching life in our community. They do a great job.
For many years the SPCA received a lovely monthly contribution from a man named George Carlson, a local resident who cared about animals and quietly sent financial support. When contacted, he said no thanks was necessary, it was what he wanted to do.
It made a huge difference to the animals to have this steady, kind supporter. And when he passed away last year, he gave a final gift to the shelter in his will. Olean is lucky to have such thoughtful and caring people.
OAKS GROW FROM ACORNS: Who knew when these generous businesses welcomed SPCA donation canisters on their counters that their customers would endlessly fill the canisters with donations large and small from their pockets, or money from their change or redemptions: West End Beverage/Redemption, On the Side Liquor, Ried’s Food Barn, Allen’s Liquors, East State Wine & Liquors, Portville Park & Shop, Red’s and Trudy’s. Thanks go out to them, and to all their customers. It makes a huge difference.
SIEMENS ENERGY: The corporation has been in the news lately for other reasons, but mention should be made that the SPCA won $1,000 in a contest Siemens ran to benefit non-profit organizations. SPCA supporters rallied to send in their votes, which resulted in this nice award, so important for the care of the animals.
ADOPTIONS: Kim Keane, animal care supervisor, reports that the following are a sampling of the animals adopted since the last report:
Cats — Storm, Crescent, Dolly, Timone, Shadow, Figment, Oscar, Magnolia, Bolt and 14 more; Dogs — Carlos, Douglas, Case, Anne, plus two more, with several cats and dogs pending.
JOINING FORCES TO HELP A TERRIFIED DOG: Jason Berube and retired veterinarian Ronnie Schenkein teamed up to help vaccinate a dog that was newly adopted, and terrified of cars.
When they arrived at his house he was cowering in the corner, shying away from the leash his owner held (his first leash). They told the owner to put the leash away and they would sit on the floor with the dog for a few minutes.
Jason could tell by the dog’s body language when it was OK to move closer, and they slowly inched forward. It was a tense situation until the household cat jumped over the kitchen gate and began to purr and rub against the dog.
He became so relaxed that Ronnie was able to give him two vaccinations without one protest.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760; (716) 372-8492, open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.; closed Monday. Check out spcacattco.com or petfinder.com to see local animals available for adoption. If you order through Amazon use Amazonsmile.com to designate the SPCA to receive a percentage of the money spent.