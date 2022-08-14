Absolutely Magic

Danyell Borasky is shown with Absolutely Magic, taking care of him and getting him used to people again.

 Provided

OLEAN — A lot of people only think of the SPCA with dogs and cats, but it does so much more, attorney and SPCA advisor Ginger Schroeder wrote recently.

"In 2016, the SPCA did a 50-plus horse neglect rescue (the George Farm in Farmersville) and we continue to keep tabs on all of those horses and their progress. There is one great story of a horse that could not even be touched on that farm, and a volunteer worked with him daily, driving in from the Rochester area, until he came around. A wild black stallion. She ultimately adopted him and now rides him. He is putty in her hands."

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social