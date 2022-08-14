OLEAN — A lot of people only think of the SPCA with dogs and cats, but it does so much more, attorney and SPCA advisor Ginger Schroeder wrote recently.
"In 2016, the SPCA did a 50-plus horse neglect rescue (the George Farm in Farmersville) and we continue to keep tabs on all of those horses and their progress. There is one great story of a horse that could not even be touched on that farm, and a volunteer worked with him daily, driving in from the Rochester area, until he came around. A wild black stallion. She ultimately adopted him and now rides him. He is putty in her hands."
Danyell Borasky recalled that she saw a notice on Facebook about the animal-hoarding crisis. Something moved her to call and volunteer. Even though it was two hours away she felt compelled to make the trip and at least help for one day.
She had lost her beloved black Morgan horse to cancer at age 18, and was told that there was a Morgan at this farm.
“When I got there, out of 650 animals of every kind, I was led to the stall all the way at the end of the barn to the left," Danyell recalled. "I later found out that this was not a Morgan, but a registered quarterhorse named Absolutely Magic. I decided to step into his stall and clean it, even though he was so afraid he wouldn’t let me touch him.
"His body was skinny and caked in manure, the stall hadn’t been cleaned in years, he looked defeated. I believe he was just waiting in that stall to die.”
But Danyell felt a strong tie to Magic, even though he was an unbroken stallion, emaciated and judged to be dangerous. She couldn’t abandon him, and continued to make the drive that winter, little by little getting him accustomed to her touch.
She said that so often animals like Magic come to a bad end because people think they are dangerous or unable to be socialized, and are approached in a frightened or rough manner, scaring the horse, instead of kindly and patiently working with them over a period of time.
Danyell kept at it and Magic came to trust her, and let her gently touch him for a moment, then moments. She applied to adopt him, because she could see that his years of isolation and abuse had not allowed him to blossom into the horse he was meant to be. Friends and experts warned her, but she knew that she had made a connection with a very special horse.
Schroeder continued, "In that rescue we had nine stallions that had been locked in 12x12 stalls for years in manure upwards of 3 feet — emaciated with manure- and urine-encrusted coats. Hundreds of people volunteered over a 45-day period."
Cattaraugus County gave $25,000 in funding and the SPCA used that to geld all the stallions at Cornell so they could be adoptable, Schroeder wrote. Stallions are not generally adoptable due to the needs for special facilities to turn them out. They were locked inside for many years as that farm did not have proper facilities or resources.
In response to this large farm neglect situation, the County Legislature that same year passed the Cattaraugus County Animal Abuse registry. Anyone convicted on one count of animal cruelty in Cattaraugus County cannot own animals in the county again. Schroeder wrote that this caused the farm owners in this story to move to Erie County, where they now have another similar situation.
Schroeder started a 501(c)3 horse rescue and has taken personal lifetime responsibility for all 50 horses. When an adopter from that rescue was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, her two horses came back to Schroeder and she rehomed them. This has happened with about 10 of the 50 horses due to unfortunate circumstances.
"Olean people adopted a few of the horses," Schroeder wrote. "I adopted one called Jack the Percheron. A few have died in the interim nine years, not surprisingly their lives were cut short by starvation and abuse."
A Facebook page, The Rescue Effort at the George Farm-Painted Meadows, is devoted to the rescue that keeps all involved in touch.
Meanwhile, Danyell brought us up-to-date: “A year and a half ago I bought a little black Morgan mare to keep Magic company. He loved her from the start. They have so much fun together. I always say Magic was like ‘the golden child' to me. Horses like him are rarely given a chance and often have very bad endings.
"People always say how I saved him, but in reality I showed him how his life should be and what he was really worth. He was the one who taught me so much. I’m hoping others will take the same chance. I truly am the lucky one in all of this."