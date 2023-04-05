U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Miller plans the return of the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert to the Allegany Fireman’s Park after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Allegany native said rising country music star Conner Smith will headline the four-act lineup on July 15. Tickets are $25, with children under 12 free. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Joining him are Kane, Pa., singer-songwriter Brianna Blankenship, Buffalo-born musician Eric Van Houten of Nashville and Maggie Baugh, also of Nashville, who performed at the 2018 benefit concert.
Miller said the idea of staging a benefit concert in his hometown came to him while he was stationed in Hawaii. It came together in 2017 at the Allegany Fireman’s Park.
It’s been nine years since Miller was shot in a domestic terrorism incident at Fort Hood, Texas, that killed 13 and left 33 injured.
After being shot in a doorway, then-Major Miller shoved the gunman away and slammed and locked a door to offices with fellow soldiers. He was later evacuated with others who were injured and underwent surgeries to repair damage from a bullet.
Miller interviewed with the Times Herald from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., where he’s studying for a master’s degree in strategic military studies. Once he graduates in June, his next posting will be in Defense Health Headquarters in the Office of the Surgeon General.
He and his wife Ashley are beginning to look for a home in the Washington, D.C. area, he said.
Miller said he and his local team of volunteers have tried to make each benefit concert a little bigger than the previous one — within the limits of the budget — and tried to get a national act as headliner.
The team Face-timed one meeting where they agreed on Smith. Blankenship came as a highly recommended local favorite, Miller said. He’d stayed in touch with Baugh after the 2018 show and she agreed to a repeat performance. Van Houten’s road to Nashville originated in Buffalo, which did not go unnoticed.
“It’s a good balance,” Miller said of the lineup.
He’s not just staging the concerts for the money they provide to Western New York disabled veterans groups and a guest house that hosted his family after he was shot.
Miller is also trying to increase awareness of disabled veterans’ needs and provide an outlet for community involvement. “This area doesn’t have a lot of large events,” he explained. “With this, people can come together for a great cause.”
The Homes For Our Troops Foundation and Western New York Heroes, Buffalo, the Fisher House, where his family stayed while he was hospitalized, and St. Bonaventure University Veterans Services will be the recipients of the proceeds from the benefit.
While it is called the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert, the Wounded Warrior Project is not a beneficiary, Miller said.
Miller said event posters should be hanging at businesses and sponsors in the Olean-Allegany-Portville area soon.
After the shooting, Miller decided he wanted to do all he can to have an impact. “We have only one life,” he said. “I’m not going to miss an opportunity to make an impact on as many people as I can touch.”
Miller recently spoke to middle and high school students at Allegany-Limestone Central School, bridging the generation gap with ease and answering many questions about his military service — including the food.
Being able to communicate is a big advantage, he said. “Optimism is a force-multiplier, Miller said, quoting the late Gen. Colin Powell. “I try to be positive.”
What is Miller most grateful for?
“Family, health and life,” he replied quickly.
