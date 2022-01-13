SALAMANCA — The Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board is accepting letters of interest for projects for funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission for fiscal year 2023
The deadline for the pre-application package, consisting of a two-page Letter-of-Intent is due March 17.
Southern Tier West is seeking proposals for projects in Allegany, Cattaraugus, or Chautauqua counties that advance local development priorities.
The Appalachian Regional Commission supports a broad range of eligible activities in both programmatic and construction related projects. Eligible applicants are municipalities/local governments and incorporated non-for-profit organizations.
The maximum ARC grant request historically has been set at $150,000 per project proposal.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership with the mission to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in 420 counties across the 13 Appalachian states. New York State’s Appalachia region consists of 14 counties along its southern tier region, including Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties.
It is strongly suggested that interested first-time applicants attend the information session on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. before scheduling the required pre-application discussion.
All applicants are required to schedule a meeting with STW staff to review the grant making criteria and to determine project eligibility.
Contact Dr. Fileve Palmer to arrange your meeting or find out more. Documents and links related to the Area Development Program grant are available at https://www.southerntierwest.org/