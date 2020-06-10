OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School will honor its 2020 graduating kindergarteners and eighth-grade classes in a unique ceremony with participants and attendees observing social distancing protocols.
At 6 p.m., June 18, Southern Tier Catholic School (STCS) will graduate its eighth-grade class in an abbreviated outdoor parking lot ceremony at the school. Remarks and other elements of the ceremony will be delivered from the school’s front lawn via an outdoor public address system.
At 9 a.m., June 19, Southern Tier Catholic School will graduate its kindergarten class in an abbreviated outdoor ceremony, similar to the eighth-grade graduation. Parents will remain on the school lawn with their children to ensure social distancing. Families and other attendees will be permitted to park in the school lot, but required to stay in their vehicles during the ceremony. Students will be called forward one at a time to receive their diplomas. All attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.
“While we are saddened that we cannot celebrate our graduates as we have in the past, we are proud to recognize our outstanding kindergarten and eighth-grade classes and honor them for their accomplishments during their years at Southern Tier Catholic School,” said Thomas J. Manko, school president and principal. In keeping with STCS tradition, the eight-grade graduates will give flowers to family members who have played an important role in their academic growth. Both ceremonies will be streamed on Facebook Live via the school’s page for those who are unable to attend