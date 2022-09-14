Southern Tier Agencies officers

Officers of Southern Tier Agencies on the eve of the firm's centennial include Vice President Tom Butler, President Dan Butler, Treasurer Jeff Voorhees, and Secretary Tony Calbi.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — It was Nov. 22, 1922, when Samuel Ostrander filed the certificate of incorporation for the Southern Tier Realty Co. Now, the company marks its 100th anniversary.

Southern Tier Agencies/Southern Tier Realty Co., will hold an open house on Friday to kick off an observance of the firm’s century mark.

