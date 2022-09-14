OLEAN — It was Nov. 22, 1922, when Samuel Ostrander filed the certificate of incorporation for the Southern Tier Realty Co. Now, the company marks its 100th anniversary.
Southern Tier Agencies/Southern Tier Realty Co., will hold an open house on Friday to kick off an observance of the firm’s century mark.
“Southern Tier Agencies is proud to be in business in 2022 and celebrating our 100th year,” said Dan Butler, president of STA and son of Edward and Violet Butler. “Our parents, Ed and Vi, were instrumental with the company when dad came on board in 1949 and then in 1955 as the minority owner.”
Ostrander was the founder and first president of the business, with offices on the fourth floor of the First National Bank Building. Later, the office moved to several sites on North Union Street over the decades. Today, the company sits just a short way down the road, at 125 S. Union St., where it moved in 2019.
Ed Butler was elected as president of STA in February 1965; with Vi Butler named vice president in March 1969. The company became synonymous with the Butler Family as Joe Butler, Ed and Vi’s son, was hired in December 1973; current President Dan Butler in September 1981; and Vice President Thomas Butler, Ed and Vi’s son, in June 1984. Joe Butler retired in 2014 and passed away in 2018.
Dan Butler credits the people for the success over the past century.
“All the loyal customers, all the loyal agents… we always did things as a family,” he said. “The big thing is the Olean community — the loyal friends we’ve had.”
He also credits the lack of turnover at the top levels of the business for keeping it strong and stable.
“In 100 years, I’m only the third president” he said, noting that other officers have been with the company for decades — a combined 125 years for the four officers.
“We have diverse products,” said Tom Butler. “We have three income-generating revenues (realty, appraisals and insurance) that have helped through the tough times.”
In years passed, offering both real estate and insurance services through one firm was the model for the region, but due to increased government oversight, continuing education requirements, and other factors, “we’re one of the last ones around,” he added.
Along with continued training and more rules governing the business, Tom Butler said that computerization was the biggest change since he joined the company over 40 years ago.
“It was very tedious and time consuming,” he said, having to look up every insurance table in large books or tracking down property sales records. “Now everything is instantaneous.”
Looking ahead, Tony Calbi, who joined the board in 2018 as secretary, said he would like to increase the number of younger agents, as well as expand into insurance for Pennsylvania customers
“We’re just a few miles from the border, we know so many people there,” he said.
But for now, STA will celebrate 100 years of business to the greater Olean area with several centennial celebrations.
An open house will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, giving the public tours of the offices and reviewing the historical collection of pictures and articles from the first 100 years.
The agency learned its lesson after the 75th anniversary celebration in 1997 — “It was one of the worst snow storms we’d had,” said Dan Butler. The November date also conflicts with Thanksgiving, so a September event was set as ideal to get Mother Nature’s cooperation. .
Company officials reported that other activities planned for the 100th celebration include golf and dinner at the Bartlett Country Club for employees, retirees and customers in October. Also, Southern Tier Realty will receive special proclamations from the City of Olean and the Cattaraugus County Legislature as well as the Olean Historical and Preservation Society in November.
For more information on the firm, contact the agency at 716-372-3141.