The Village of South Dayton on Wednesday received $1,401,900 in short-term, interest-free financing and a $1,823,100 grant from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The funding will be used for well source improvements, groundwater treatment improvements, treatment tank rehabilitation, replacement of approximately 4,200 feet of distribution mains and the replacement of approximately 250 water meters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced the $3.2 million South Dayton loan/grant as part of $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment.

"In far too many communities, critical water infrastructure has been left to fall into disrepair, but here in New York we are taking action to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers," Hochul said.