South Dayton gets $3.2 million state water grant/loan
The Village of South Dayton on Wednesday received $1,401,900 in short-term, interest-free financing and a $1,823,100 grant from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The funding will be used for well source improvements, groundwater treatment improvements, treatment tank rehabilitation, replacement of approximately 4,200 feet of distribution mains and the replacement of approximately 250 water meters.
Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced the $3.2 million South Dayton loan/grant as part of $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment.
"In far too many communities, critical water infrastructure has been left to fall into disrepair, but here in New York we are taking action to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers," Hochul said.
Rick Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Local & Social
Help Our Community
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What do you think?
Will you take a COVID-19 vaccine?
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.