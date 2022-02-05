Souper Bowl of Caring food drive kicks off Monday

OLEAN — For many people this week, trips to the supermarket will include purchases of salty snacks, platters of finger foods and beverages for the Super Bowl.
Students at Olean High School are hopeful area residents will throw a few extra items in their shopping carts to donate to the 23rd annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive, beginning Monday at area schools, businesses and houses of worship.
The national youth-led program of giving and caring consists of collecting food items and donations the week before the NFL championship game. At Olean High, Stella Gonzalez and Maryam Mirza are the two student coordinators chosen to help lead the cause.
“These are students who have volunteered for the drive in past years and have shown that their work ethic would be beneficial to organizing the drive,” said Marie Rakus, faculty adviser for the annual project. “They also have shown a genuine interest in community service and helping others.”
The drive had to be canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s back on track for this year. Any non-perishable food items are gladly accepted, Rakus said, such as cereal, peanut butter and hot chocolate mix. She said money is also welcome as pantries can use it for other items they need.
“Donations are given to Olean Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes and St. Vincent De Paul,” she said. “I really want to stress that every food item and monetary donation stays in Olean.”
Olean school district staff and students are encouraged to donate all week, Rakus said. The public can donate items at Tops Market on West State Street or any Olean Area Federal Credit Union location in Olean, Allegany and Portville.
“At Tops this year, we have boxes set up for shoppers to donate the full week leading up to the Super Bowl,” she said, noting it was the first time they’d done that. “We are so grateful to the local organizations that partner with us.”
Employees of Intandem, the City of Olean and Eaton Corporation Power Systems Division will donate throughout the week, Rakus explained. She said members of the Olean First Baptist, Olean First Presbyterian, Southern Tier Islamic Society, St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist can donate at worship services the weekend of Feb. 11-13.
Students help with the creation of advertising and distribution of materials to organizations, hanging flyers at school and collecting and delivering food from donation sites to food pantries, Rakus said. As student coordinators, Gonzalez and Mirza will be supervising the operations as well as some of the other work out in the community.
Gonzalez expressed enthusiasm to be back as a coordinator this year. She said she’s thankful to be able to help organize it and try to get as many people involved as they can.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for people and I think it’s a good thing that we’re giving back to the community,” she said.
Mirza said it’s fun to get together with friends and know they are doing something good for other people and brings about a feeling you don’t get by doing anything else.
“Stella and I were just volunteers and stood at Tops collecting donations for money and food,” Mirza said of their involvement in 2020. “It’s a great way to get the community involved with each other for a good purpose.”
Gonzalez said the project helps bring the school together by giving back to the community and enjoying it. She said they had a lot of volunteers in past years who were willing to drive and help out.
“We’re a little bit limited with COVID this year, but I think we’re making the best of it,” she added.
Rakus said it’s wonderful to see the students who are interested in doing an activity that benefits our community, such as the food drive. She said we find ourselves or those we know needing a boost at different times, so it’s important to contribute when we can.
“As soon as I asked the student coordinators, they were excited to pick this back up,” she said. “They had helped before COVID, so I was happy that they wanted to lead. It is great to continue with something that builds community spirit.”
The students have the opportunity to work through the logistics of putting together an event that requires planning, troubleshooting and reaching out to members of the community outside of the school, Rakus explained.
“They learn that they can have an impact on the well-being of others,” she added.
For more information on the collection or how to participate, email Rakus at mrakus@oleanschools.org.