WELLSVILLE — Allen Hopkins will present a free concert, "Songs of the Civil War," at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at the David A. Howe Public Library.
Hopkins is a multi-instrumental musician from Rochester. Over 40 years of playing, hearing and collecting traditional folk music has given him a real feel for its history, and for the way folk songs echo events in our country's past. Immigration, the pioneer experience, sectional conflict, civil rights, industrial development, the labor movement, patriotism and protest are all embodied in folk music.
Over the past few years he has worked with the Strong Museum in Rochester, the Salt Museum in Syracuse, the Museum of Early Trades and Crafts in New Jersey, with historical societies in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Chemung, Orleans and Livingston counties, with elementary and high schools and with New York state parks, the International Canal Conference and several town and city libraries.