The area’s sales tax receipts were mostly below state averages last month, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported Monday, with the exception of a spike in Allegany County.
The Office of the State Comptroller reported that statewide, local sales tax collections in New York state grew by 4% in August compared to the same month in 2022, according to data released today by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Overall, local collections totaled $1.78 billion, up $67.9 million compared to the same time last year.
“Local sales tax collections in August continue a pattern of moderate increases in 2023,” DiNapoli said. “With overall growth having all but returned to pre-pandemic rates, local officials should budget accordingly and monitor cash flow for the foreseeable future.”
Cattaraugus County sales tax receipts totaled $3.89 million, down 1.1% from August 2022. To date, $33.28 million has been collected, up 2.9% from the same period of 2022.
City of Olean sales tax receipts totaled $396,537, down 2.5% from August 2022. Since Jan. 1, the city has collected $3.4 million, up 0.4% from the first eight months of 2022. The city's receipts for the first fiscal quarter — since June 1 — total $1.37 million, up 13.18% from the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
City of Salamanca sales tax receipts totaled $$60,953, down 8.2% from August 2022. To date, receipts total $562,109, up 1% from the same period of 2022.
Allegany County sales tax receipts totaled $2.96 million, up 45.3% from August 2022. To date in 2023, receipts total $20.09 million, up 9.1% from the same period of 2022.
Western New York sales tax receipts totaled $113.45 million, up 6.2% from August 2022. Receipts to date total $914.31 million, up 4.8% from the same period of 2022.
New York State sales tax receipts totaled $1.78 billion, up 4% from August 2022. Since January, $14.83 billion has been collected, up 4.6% from the first eight months of 2022.
New York City’s collections totaled $760 million, up 1.2% from August 2022. Most counties — 53 of 57 — saw some year-over-year increase. Schuyler County experienced the strongest growth at 63.3%, while Orleans County had the largest decline at minus 7.7%.
These monthly sales tax collections are from the cash distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, and the amounts are based on estimates of what each municipality is due. In the third month of each calendar year quarter, these distributions are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. The next quarterly numbers will be available in October.