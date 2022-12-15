Thousands of pine wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves throughout the region on Saturday — and in many places volunteers are needed.
In Olean for Wreaths Across America Day, more than 100 wreaths will be put on veterans’ graves in the Mount View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor.
“The intent is to put them out on Saturday during the observance,” said cemetery board president Brad Spink, with a tentative time of 1 p.m. set for the distribution. “We have 135 wreaths to put out.
No formal ceremony is set, Spink said, with distribution being planned by cemetery board members and volunteers.
In Allegany County, when the Catharine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution took on the Wreaths Across America effort, it started in Cuba. Headed by Mary Lindquist last year, on a cold drizzly day volunteers of all ages placed more than 550 wreaths on veterans’ graves.
One of those volunteers, Sandra Edwards decided to bring the project to her home in Belmont. With the help of the Belmont American Legion family, 550 wreaths will be placed on graves in Forrest Hills Cemetery and St. Mary’s Cemetery.
For the first time, between 275 and 300 wreaths will also be placed on veteran’s graves in the Whitesville Rural Cemetery and Hillside Cemetery through the efforts of Janet Talbett, treasurer of the Cemetery Association. As part of this year’s program, in addition to the veterans’ graves she plans to place wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War soldier James Covel and the grave of a Civil War soldier.
She’s calling for help. To begin the ceremony there will be a brief program with a member of the Eldred (Pa.) World War II Museum staff.
All veterans’ graves in Cuba, Belmont and Whitesville are slated to be decorated; wreath-laying will start in each community at noon Saturday.
To volunteer in Cuba contact Mary Lindquist.
In the Belmont area contact Sandra Edwards at Sandywaa@hotmail.com.
In Whitesville, contact Jan Talbett at (607) 356-3214
While organizers would like to know the number of volunteers they have, no volunteer will be turned away. All hands are welcome.
In McKean County, Pa., American Legion Post 108 in Bradford took on this project for the first time this year.
One of the organizers, Bob Witchen, explained to The Bradford Era that his son is involved with the Sons of the American Legion in Smethport and “I saw what they were doing and knew we had to do something like this here in Bradford.”
He said there are 1,200 wreaths this year, but to cover all the graves in the Bradford area organizers needed 2,900.
His son, Todd Witchen of the Sons of the Legion in Smethport, is in his second year of this event and not only will they be able to cover all the cemeteries in Smethport, but will also have enough wreaths to cover Moody Hollow in Coryville and three cemeteries in Farmers Valley.
The younger Witchen is taking a final count and if there are extra wreaths available, they will be sent to the elder Witchen for the Bradford cemeteries.
Additionally, the Crosby American Legion will assist the Sons before laying its own wreaths. In the Mount Jewett and Kane areas, organizers had 684 wreaths.
Wreaths Across America was started 1992 when the Worcester Wreath company of Harrington, Maine, found itself with a surplus of wreaths. Arrangements were made for the wreathes to be placed in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Today, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.
More than 3,700 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at Bath National Cemetery. The public is invited there to attend Saturday’s ceremony and participate in the wreath laying at noon. Attendees are recommended to arrive by 11:30 a.m. so they can walk to the cemetery from the parking area or take the shuttle. Refreshments will be provided.
A wreath-matching campaign for next year’s WAA Day runs from Dec. 17 through Jan. 14. All wreath donations will be doubled when made through a registered sponsorship group at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NYBNCB.