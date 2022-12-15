Wreaths delivered in Smethport

A truck filled with boxes from Wreaths Across America makes stop in Smethport, Pa., in anticipation of the laying of wreaths at veterans’ graves on Saturday.

 Photo submitted

Thousands of pine wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves throughout the region on Saturday — and in many places volunteers are needed.

In Olean for Wreaths Across America Day, more than 100 wreaths will be put on veterans’ graves in the Mount View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor.

