BELMONT — The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency sought comments Tuesday on a proposed solar-energy project in the town of Independence.
Solar LLC has applied to the IDA for assistance with the project, which includes acquisition of 15 acres along Route 248 and the construction of a 1.5-megawatt solar energy generating facility. The developer is seeking exemption from sales and use taxes, property taxes and transfer and mortgage taxes.
The IDA is taking the project under consideration. The electricity generated by the solar project will go through the new Whitesville substation.
One question asked during the telephone conference call was if the site be expanded and will the infrastructure suffice for expansion. There was no definitive answer.
Jeff Erdmann, a member of the Whitesville Central School District Board of Education, asked how the district would be compensated for the loss of tax revenue. He was told part of the developer’s payment in lieu of taxes will go to the school district. The first PILOT payment will be made in September 2021.
The proposal calls for a 15-year PILOT program.
Erdmann was also told that because the agricultural exemption will be deferred, there will be an increase in the tax base in the school district and the town.
A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Independence Town Hall. Call the town office to obtain a connection.
Questions or comments about the solar project can be sent to Craig Clark, executive director of the ACIDA, at Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, Crossroads Commerce and Conference Center, 6087 Route 19N, Suite 100, Belmont, NY, 14813.