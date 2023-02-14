Runnings in Wellsville

Workers take advantage Tuesday of warm, sunny weather to do some exterior work at the new Runnings location in Wellsville.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — It looks like May will bring more than flowers when retailer Runnings has its grand opening in the Riverwalk Plaza after a soft opening at the end of March.

Last fall, a spokesman for Runnings, headquartered in Marshall, Minn., predicted the new store would open in March. When contacted earlier this week, company spokesperson Lisa Svobodny confirmed that in late March the store will have a soft opening.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social