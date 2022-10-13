Social Security

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase due to inflation.

WASHINGTON — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.

The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday.

