Call it Nicholas Langworthy’s Southern Tier strategy.
Langworthy, the state Republican Party chairman, who defeated controversial Carl Paladino in Tuesday’s GOP primary in the new 23rd Congressional Distict, will face Democrat Max Della Pia in the November election.
Langworthy was looking at a 6,000-vote deficit in Erie County, where he was a longtime Republican chairman.
But he more than made up that deficit one county at a time in the six Southern Tier counties that make up the new 23rd Congressional District for an unofficial victory total of 24,275 to 22,283 for Paladino.
The turnout across the seven-county region, which election officials predicted would be low, was 24.3%.
In Cattaraugus County, Langworthy beat Paladino 2,360 to 2,057 or 52.3% to 45.6% and in Allegany County that margin for Paladino was 2,371 to 1,261 or 64.3% to 34.2%.
Paladino’s margin over Langworthy in Erie County was 12,765 to 6,557 or 65.2% to 33.5%.
In the other Southern Tier counties Langworthy beat Paladino by 63.2% to 34.8% in Chautauqua County, 66.2% to 30% in Chemung County, 67.2% to 30.6% in Schuyler County and 68% to 28.8% in Steuben County.
Speaking with Yahoo!News on Wednesday, Langworthy said his work in the Southern Tier counties was important to his success Tuesday — he said he held two or three town hall style events in each county during his campaign.
"Showing up is half the battle," he said. "The people spoke to the kind of leadership they are looking for."
While the primary race against Paladino was bruising, Langworthy said he is already looking ahead and wants to be part of the GOP winning back the U.S. House and "firing Nancy Pelosi" as speaker.
Langworthy said he respected his friend Donald Trump's decision not to endorse in the primary — the former president has a good relationship with Paladino as well — "but I am sure I will be speaking with (Trump) very soon."
Della Pia, speaking with WIVB in Buffalo Wednesday, said he was encouraged by the results in the special election — he lost to Joe Sempolinski in the race to finish out the remaining months of former congressman Tom Reed's term.
"I was energized by the results Tuesday," he said, noting that he finished within 6 points of a Republican in a region where Trump won by 15 points in 2016 and by 11 points in 2020.
"We were written off by ... every pundit," he said. "The 23rd is winnable and our momentum is not going to stop."
Della Pia said he believes voters are tired of the hyper-partisanship in Washington — which he believes Langworthy represents — and they are looking for leaders who want to work for everyday Americans.
In the special election, Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County GOP chairman, rode the significant Republican enrollment edge in the 11-county district for the win over Della Pia, a 32-year Air Force veteran 38,749 to 52.8% to 34,001 or 46.3%.
For much of the night Tuesday, Della Pia led Sempolinski, a former aide to Reed, whose resignation led to the special election.
Della Pia received 11,287 votes or 85.1% of the vote in Tompkins County to 1,951 or 14.7% for Sempolinski. Then the votes from the rest of the ruby-red Republican Southern Tier started coming in, eating up the lead Dela Pia had built from his Tompkins County win. It would be the only county Della Pia would win Tuesday night.
Buoyed by the Tompkins County lead, Della Pia told the Times Herald late Tuesday, “It is too early to make a definitive call, but it’s going to be very close.”
In Cattaraugus County, where voter turnout was about 15% and where all voters were eligible to vote in the special election, Sempolinski outpolled Della Pia 4,813 or 67.2% to 2,273 or 31.7%.
Allegany County voters posted a 19.8% turnout in the special election with 5,217 votes cast in the special election. Sempolinski received 3,812 votes or 73% to 1,370 or 26.2% for Della Pia.
Sempolinski also posted wide margins in Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and parts of Ontario, Seneca, Tioga and Yates counties.