BRADFORD, Pa. — Bird watchers in the Bradford area have been treated to an early Christmas gift — a visit by 3 or possibly 4 snowy owls.
Bradford resident John Fedak, member and past president of Pennsylvania Society of Ornithology, said, “They’ve been in several places in the county including the landfill, airport, at Kinzua Bridge State Park.
“The first (sighting) was in Custer City,” he said. It came about two weeks ago, after the heavy rain. “It could be a bunch of them were migrating through and got hit with that rain storm a few weeks ago.”
One has been seen in the Marilla Reservoir area, while another was seen on Seaward Avenue.
While it isn’t common to see the large, powerful owl of the Arctic tundra locally, it certainly isn’t unheard of, Fedak said.
“They only make it down in normal influx years,” he said, explaining “there was a really good breeding season. The birds disperse to the south.”
He said there are only about 100,000 snowy owls in existence worldwide, so seeing them here might just come down to pure luck.
However, he cautioned, do not try to approach or feed the owls.
“A lot of people get too close to them and it causes them to go off their daily rhythm,” Fedak explained. “Observe them from a great distance. You don’t have to be close to them to see them.
“The people who have been taking pictures so far, they haven’t gotten close to the birds,” he said, adding that people have used telephoto lenses or zoom features and maintained a distance.
“These guys are pretty harmless. They don’t have many humans where they are at,” he continued, saying they don’t show fear of people. Yet he strongly urged that people leave them alone. When they are off their daily rhythms, they don’t hunt well and can starve to death.
“Watch them from a distance,” Fedak offered. “Use your car as a blind. Stay in your car.”
If anyone sees one of the magnificent birds, contact Fedak so he can check on the bird safely. He can be reached at 814-366-2500.
Fedak added that the birds may be sitting on the ground, or on a car or a roof. This is normal behavior. “They are technically nocturnal hunters. During the day they just sit on the ground or on a telephone pole. Sometimes you will see one sitting in a tree.”
The birds feed on mammals including rabbits, hares, voles, ground squirrels, ducks, geese and sometimes songbirds, as well as fish and carrion.
The American Bird Conservancy said, “The magnificent Snowy Owl is a sight that stops even non-birders in their tracks. This huge white owl with cat-like yellow eyes blends beautifully into snowy winter landscapes. Like an Arctic blizzard, it appears unpredictably and infrequently in the lower 48 states, always causing a stir when it arrives.
Snowy Owls have appealed to people from the beginning of time — Paleolithic cave paintings in France depict them alongside prehistoric lions and horses. Today, the species continues to be popular, with Hedwig of Harry Potter fame bringing the big white owls even more attention.”