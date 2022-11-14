ELLICOTTVILLE — Much of the middle of Cattaraugus County and northward got a 2- to 4-inch coating of snow on Monday.
The Elliocttville hills along Route 219 north of the village of Ellicottville had up 4 inches of snow, much of which clung to surfaces throughout the day.
Holiday Valley Resort crews were readying to test the snow-making equipment Monday night, according to a spokesman. If weather conditions are favorable toward the end of the week, the resort could fire up its hundreds of snow guns to begin to build a base for winter skiing.
State road crews as well as some county and local trucks were out treating the roads as snow fell.
More snow could fall in parts of the county Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures over the next few days will be in the 20s and 30s — with lows in the teens forecast for the weekend.
