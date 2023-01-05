SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Smethport woman was sentenced to serve time in state prison for allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Bisett Building Center of Bradford while she was director of finance for the company.

Tina Elder, 47, of Mechanic Street, was sentenced in McKean County Court to 8 to 24 months in state prison and given eligibility for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive program, which allows an inmate in state custody to get paroled before their minimum if the program is completed.

