OLEAN — The Veggie Wheels program will host its fourth annual Slow Ride 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Jamestown Community College Campus.
Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. The ride will travel along the Allegheny River Trail and return to the JCC campus. All are welcome to participate. Those under 18 should be accompanied by an adult.
The Veggie Wheels program provides fresh, naturally grown fruits and vegetables, free of charge, to low-income, disabled, and elderly residents of Cattaraugus County. Produce is purchased at a discount from local, participating farmers including Miller’s Farm Market, Great Valley Berry Patch, Wilson’s Farm Market and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The Slow Ride event provides a sustainable resource needed to purchase produce.
“Food security is a concern for many of our residents,” said Athena Godet-Calogeras, Cattaraugus County Health Department volunteer and Veggie Wheels founding member. “Providing fresh produce free of charge to our residents who otherwise would go without is what we do as a community.”
Riders may register at JCC; the cost is $10. A waiver of liability form is also required prior to participation and may be completed at the event. Cash and check are acceptable forms of payments.
“The Slow Ride is a wonderful way for us to gather as friends to support our neighbors,” said Jean-François Godet-Calogeras. “It truly is a slow ride perfect for riders of any expertise. We won’t leave anyone behind.”
After the ride, participants are invited to stay for the chance to win prizes, have a snack and connect with other riders.
The Slow Ride committee is also looking for sponsors for the event. Anyone interested in donating a prize to be raffled at the event or provide a monetary donation to support the event, please contact Traci Wind, program coordinator, at the Cattaraugus County Health Department.