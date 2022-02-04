SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Several area students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Slippery Rock University.
Loca students recognized include:
Jaron Ambrose of Bradford; Drew Benson of Port Allegany; Robert Bish of Kane; Bryce Bizzak of Kane; Makenzie Burr of Port Allegany; Abby Coffman of Bradford; Daryn Dalton of Smethport; Lauren Dynda of Port Allegany; Cole Good of Mount Jewett; Brennan Grady of Bradford; Victoria Hallberg of Kane, Kaitlyn Higby of Allegany, N.Y.; Alena Horton of Kane; Tyler Howes of Smethport; Chelsea Hunt of Kane; Regan Johnson of Bradford; Kalen Johnson of Kane; Adam Jones of West Clarksville; Jazlynn Knapp of Coudersport; Caleb Nuzzo of Bradford; Sophia Oliver of Bradford; Alex Rezzelle of Kane; Kaitlyn Shields of Lewis Run; Mariessa Watson of Austin; Megan Wells of Bradford; and Kailey Wells of Westfield.