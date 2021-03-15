OLEAN — There were sleds with various colors and designs when students with the Dream It Do It Western New York sledding program recently created and used their own downhill crafts on snow-covered hills in the area.
Evelyn Sabina, program coordinator of DIDI WNY, said approximately 40 middle school students from area schools participated in the program by making their own sleds from free kits provided by the program and created by high school students. The DIDI-WNY program was founded in 2012 with the premise of promoting STEM-related careers for students.
Sabina said organizers of the program had scheduled a date for sled races in February, but had to cancel “because of the weather — or lack of weather.
“We have had some amazing creations from some of the kids and they have had a terrific time problem solving, using tools, reading assembly drawings,” Sabina said. “Parents have been helping out and sending me videos and pictures. We’re going to choose the winners (from the videos and pictures) ... It’s going to be difficult.”
Sabina added, “This was a true community project. Our manufacturers supported and designed the project and created assembly drawings, BOCES students cut and drilled and measured the wood and put together the kits.”
In addition, she said Close’s Lumber in Olean helped with the cost of the project and let parents pick up the kits at the business. Parents then worked with their children in creating and
building the sleds.
“This all happened because of the support of Eaton” and Close, Sabina said of the two companies.
Mike Fidurko, who instructs high school students at the Belmont Career and Technical Education Center, also known as CA BOCES, said his class was given the task to create a prototype of the sleds.
“Once we put together a prototype, my students were able to decide on what they would do to modify and make it eventually better,” Fidurko said. “We made the initial drawing and from there we were able to make all of the pieces (for the kits) and 40 sleds that were then distributed to students” in the program.
Fidurko said his classes are currently speaking with Sabina about upcoming projects for DIDI-WNY.
“We’re excited to continue producing anything out of wood for them so the kids will have ease in assembling them, that is the goal,” he added, noting it was hoped the middle school students could assemble the sleds themselves by following instructions and an instructional video.
Local manufacturer, Chris Napoleon, a longtime supporter of the local DID program, said he is pleased the students embarked on the project during the winter months.
“People often say there is nothing to do around here in the winter,” Napoleon said. “But the reality is that through Dream It Do It there is a program that is active and kids are doing things through the winter months.”
Napoleon added, “To be honest, I guess I’d say hats off to Eveyln, the schools in support of it and the parents and the kids. Really, that’s what we’re all about (creating) interest across multiple participants to show the value of advanced manufacturing in our lifestyle right now.”
One young participant who apparently sees the value in manufacturing is Emma Anderson, a sixth-grade student at Olean Intermediate Middle School. Emma, according to her dad, Jason, has participated in DIDI on several occasions and enjoyed making and decorating her sled with a flower design. He said his 11-year-old daughter is up for any DIDI manufacturing or science projects, including the creation of race cars.
“I’m quite handy with tools and wood-working, I enjoy it and (Emma) is enjoying it, too,” Anderson remarked.
He said the young students were required to follow directions and use tools to assemble the sleds, which used several STEM skills. They also painted and decorated the items. For her part, Emma picked a flower design because her sled was designed as Earth. Father and daughter found a slope on Rock City Hill for her to slide on.
Anderson said Emma expects to participate in the creation of a soap box derby, or downhill dragster, during DIDI’s next event.
Schools that participated in sled making were Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Cuba-Rushford, Bolivar-Richburg, Franklinville, Archbishop Walsh in Olean and Cayuga Heights in Depew.