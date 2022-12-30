MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — Visit the Kinzua Bridge State Park on Jan. 21 for the park’s Winter Fun Day. Visitors and park staff will celebrate some of the activities that can be done outside, even in the cold and snow.

This year the sled dog demonstration will be back to educate and entertain folks. This year’s sled dogs are younger, and are in training for all visitors to observe and learn about. Some of the dog’s mushers are younger as well, and are also in training.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social