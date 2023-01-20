Dray land mushing

A youngster experienced a new thrill at the Kinzua Bridge State Park when he was able to act as “musher” to this sled dog on dry-land race equipment provided by Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill.

MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — The lack of snow on the ground is not a problem for the Kinzua Bridge State Park’s sled dog event set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Dale Pitcher, chief musher for the sled dogs visiting the park, said, “No snow, no problem!” The sled teams have equipment for running without snow.

