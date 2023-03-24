OLEAN — CORE The Learning Center — Literacy West helps area residents obtain their GED which enables those to gain a competitive edge, increase potential salary earnings and receive a personal achievement.
Mary Layman, regional manager at CORE in Olean, said “Our office is here to help people with their GED. You can start at any time. There is an intake process with a pre-testing done to see where you are at and what instruction you need.”
CORE provides the testing and schedules prep classes to prepare students for their GED. Anyone 16 and older is welcome with no residency or income requirements. There is no cost to the student for any of our services.
CORE is located in the One Stop Building at 175 N. Union St., downstairs in the basement. Classes are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CORE also has a program site in Allegany County in Belmont.
Along with GED prep classes, CORE provides college prep services, parenting classes, workforce readiness and English language classes. It also offers vocational training and certification classes.
Upcoming programs include Orientation/Career Planning Workshop, March 30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Computer Workshop for Beginners, April 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
For more information, call (585) 378-5702, visit online core2learn.org or stop in at the Olean location.
The One Stop Career Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, to register for the workshop, or questions, call (716) 375-2890 or visit online at Cattco.Org/one-stop.