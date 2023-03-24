OLEAN — CORE The Learning Center — Literacy West helps area residents obtain their GED which enables those to gain a competitive edge, increase potential salary earnings and receive a personal achievement.

Mary Layman, regional manager at CORE in Olean, said “Our office is here to help people with their GED. You can start at any time. There is an intake process with a pre-testing done to see where you are at and what instruction you need.”

