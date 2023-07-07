ALLEGANY — Bonafest got underway Friday afternoon with good weather, a good crowd, good fellowship, good food and good music.
Father Michael Reyes, the St. Bonaventure Church administrator, said after Bonafest got underway that he had been a little nervous during a Friday morning downpour.
“Everyone was praying the rain would end,” Reyes said. The parish and sisters at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse were all praying for good weather, he smiled. “God came through. The rain stopped around 2:30 p.m.”
Bonafest volunteers, identified by their brightly-colored, tie-died t-shirts, were everywhere.
Reyes, who was overseeing his first Bonafest since his appointment as parish priest last August, said, “The volunteers are like a well-oiled machine.” The church is thankful for their help making the parish’s largest fundraiser a success.
“This is a place for people to mingle and get to know each other,” Reyes commented as he looked over tables full of people eating, drinking and talking. “This is what church is — people gathering together.”
Reyes said he was also thankful to the men who cooked the 400 Bonafest chicken dinners.
There was an area for baskets of all sorts at the end of the pavilion at Allegany Fireman’s Park where everyone was gathered. Others sat under tents that kept other people who were eating out of the sun.
Entertainment started with live music by Generations from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. and by Sticktights from 7 to 10 o’clock.
The Quick Center’s Art Activities tent was among several tented attractions. There, Jess Olson helped children make what she called “living stress balls.”
After helping Isaac Adams, 4, of Olean, make a small doll filled with a soil-like material and grass seed, she said, “It’s like a Chia pet.” Just add water. The grass grows through the material that makes up the doll.
Nearby, Finley Miller, 5, and his sister, Trey, 7, played a cornhole game under the watchful eye of their father, Todd Miller of Allegany.
There were lines at the table to buy food tickets and lines to buy food, but little waiting. Everything was like Reyes said — “a well-oiled machine.”