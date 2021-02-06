OLEAN — Public ice skating, hockey games and maybe even springtime events are back on the table at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Following an announcement Thursday that the city would be permitted to allow public ice skating at the rec center, Kris Shewairy, coordinator of Youth and Recreation, reported the sessions, as well as hockey games and scrimmages, would be allowed to resume Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
“We’re excited to offer the opportunity to get people out of the house,” he told the Times Herald, noting a constant string of questions from the public for months.
Public skating hours, beginning Monday, are:
Monday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
Thursday: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. Session 1; 4-5:30 p.m. Session 2
Skating fees are remaining the same as in 2019, Shewairy said — $4 for adults and $2 for children and seniors. A $10 pass for a family of four is also available. Skate rentals are $2 per pair for a session.
Sessions are limited to 50 skaters at a time, he said, and skaters must practice social distancing and wear face coverings at all times.
“It’s just like we did at the pool at Franchot Park this summer … People have to follow the rules, and we look out for each other,” he said. “We still have to follow all the CDC guidelines.”
Reservations for the Saturday and Sunday sessions are required, Shewairy said, as to avoid problems with capacity and having to turn away prospective skaters at the door. To make a reservation for up to four skaters, call 373-RINK to speak with a staffer or to leave a message with a callback number.
If demand requires it, reservations may become necessary for weekday sessions, Shewairy cautioned, but historically usage has been higher on weekends and he does not anticipate needing to take that step.
Hockey games — also banned under state guidelines since March — have also been cleared.
“Scrimmages and games will resume next week,” Shewairy said. “The ice is going to be busy.”
Players must come dressed to play, he said, with locker rooms, showers and water fountains still closed. Up to two spectators per player will be allowed, and they will be socially distanced on the bleachers during the games. Face masks for spectators are required.
The skate and shoot sessions — which have been allowed to run since the ice season began in the fall — will continue, Shewairy added.
“We really need people to cooperate and have patience,” he said. “This is the only way we can safely operate.”
ALONG WITH SKATING, officials also have not ruled out the springtime events that were canceled in 2020.
“Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is going to be doing some planning for their home show,” Shewairy said, adding his department is also looking at a May 1 date for a craft show to help fund programming — first introduced in 2019, the event was canceled in 2020. “We are steering in that direction.”
The events, held on the floor of the arena after ice is removed, could begin in early April. However, he cautioned, events may end up being canceled again this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re cautiously optimistic — our priority is and always has been the safety of our employees and customers,” Shewairy said. “This could all change — it depends on what the virus does.”