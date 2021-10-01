ANDOVER — For more than 20 years the Andover Haunted House Committee has been putting the scare into Halloween and this year is exception.
The Haunted House, at 5 W. Greenwood St. (just off Main Street), opened Friday night with its annual Haunted For Hooters event to raise funds for Allegany County Cancer Services. Proceeds from the first 50 tickets sold for this event will go to the CSAC which helps county residents who have received a cancer diagnosis travel for treatment by providing them with gas cards.
Members of the committee said, along with providing a safe, scary good time, the haunted house raises funds for scholarships and helps out community organizations such as CSAC. Those are the reasons the 80 or so volunteers start putting together the haunted house way back in July.
Members of the committee stay abreast of the latest in scary tactics and paraphernalia by attending events and conventions throughout the year.
The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 11 p.m., with the last date being Oct. 30.
The theme this year is "Sinister Estate," which features four floors of terrifying characters and skin-crawling displays around every corner that put horror, terror, and torture into the bravest hearts.
Advertising boasts “the only thing you have to fear … is us”
For the brave or foolhardy the committee is also offering a special event: an escape room called the "Camp Witch’s Curse." With the purchase of an additional ticket, participants get to match wits, and solve puzzles, to gain their release from the escape room.
A special night of thrills is scheduled for Oct. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., when the Southern Tier Guiding Eyes For the Blind organization will benefit from the event proceeds.
Throughout the month the committee is hosting a 300 Club to benefit an organization raising funds for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) research.
Due to COVID-19, personal protective masks are required for all visitors and social distancing protocols are in effect.
Tickets at special prices may be purchased online by going to www.hauntedandover.com.
The committee also offers a wide range of souvenirs both on site and online.