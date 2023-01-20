WHITE PLAINS (AP) — A small plane crashed near a suburban New York airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, authorities said Friday.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was found just before 11 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area near White Plains, said Westechester County Executive spokesperson Catherine Cioffi. The pilot and his passenger were found dead, Cioffi said.

