BRADFORD, Pa. — The Silver Rose Program made its way through McKean and Potter counties last weekend, making stops Saturday at St. Francis Church in Bradford and St. Eulalia Roman Catholic Church in Coudersport.
The journey of the silver rose begins each year in March and ends on Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. During that time, Knights of Columbus councils steward silver roses from town to town along eight routes throughout North America, several from Canada to Mexico.
The Silver Rose Program began in 1960, when the first rose – a live one – was blessed by a bishop in Ontario. The rose then traveled to New York and then to Texas where it was taken across the border into Mexico. The rose ended its pilgrimage at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey on Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. To better ensure future annual trips, a silver rose was ultimately made. Today, due to the popularity of the program throughout North America, eight silver roses travel unique routes to “promote the dignity of all human life.”